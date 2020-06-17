Detroit Lions OC Darrell Bevell gives injury update on T.J. Hockenson

Unfortunately, Detroit Lions TE T.J. Hockenson‘s rookie campaign was cut short in 2019 after suffering a severe ankle injury on Thanksgiving Day against the Chicago Bears.

Hockenson, who was the Lions top draft pick in 2019, was eventually placed on IR and shut down for the remainder of the season.

On Wednesday, Lions offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell spoke to the media via a video conference call and he said Hockenson is not yet at 100% but he is on his way.

“As far as I know right now, he is in his running part of the protocol. He is on land. He is running and running routes. You can’t say he is 100 percent yet. He is well on the way to getting there,” Bevell said.

Bevell added, “He has done a great job with his rehab. He has always been a good worker that way. I know he is going to get some time with Matthew (Stafford) throwing and catching. I am comfortable with where he is at, along the rehab part.”

In 12 games for the Lions, Hockenson caught 32 passes for 367 yards and a pair of TDs. Look for those numbers to at least double in 2020.