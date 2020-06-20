Detroit Lions OC Darrell Bevell praises Matthew Stafford’s leadership [Video]

If you have been following Matthew Stafford throughout his career with the Detroit Lions, you have almost certainly heard the haters say that he is not a leader.
One person who disagrees with that notion is Lions offensive coordinator, Darrell Bevell.
During a recent conversation, Bevell praised Stafford for his leadership during what has been an extremely interesting offseason. Bevell said that Stafford “really kinda stepped up his leadership, if you can imagine that, on a Zoom call.”
Bevell also noted that Stafford is “chomping at the bit” to get back out there with his teammates after having to sit out the final eight games of the 2019 season.
Offensive Coordinator Darrell Bevell talks about Matthew Stafford's leadership during the virtual offseason and how conversations on race brought the team together. pic.twitter.com/xuNHqR3Qtn
I said it before and I will say it again, Matthew Stafford is going to have a career year and lead the Lions to the playoffs.