Detroit Lions’ Oday Aboushi makes major donation

Detroit Lions News
Updated:
By Michael Whitaker

Detroit Lions offensive guard Oday Aboushi is stepping up in a big way for his hometown community of New York.

He and his sister donated 35,000 lbs. of food to those in need, and joined The Jim Rome Show to talk about it:

“It was amazing,” Aboushi explained. “We can’t take all the credit. We teamed up with a bunch of amazing community members.”

He credited the lessons he was taught growing up for how he conducts himself today.

“Always growing up, our parent’s always instilled in us, ‘treat people how you want to be treated’ no matter what they are in life, no matter what position you hold,” he explained. “For us, carrying that mantra, carrying that quote with us throughout life really prepared us and helped propel us to the positions we are today.”

