Detroit Lions Odds To Win Super Bowl 60 Released

The Detroit Lions’ dreams of Super Bowl glory were dashed after their unexpected playoff loss to the Washington Commanders, but the future still looks bright for the franchise. With a 15-2 record in the regular season, the Lions had one of the best seasons in recent memory, leaving fans hopeful for future success. As the Lions now look ahead to 2025, the betting market remains confident that Detroit will be a Super Bowl contender.

Super Bowl 60 Odds Breakdown Via DraftKings:

Chiefs +550

+550 Bills +650

+650 Ravens +700

+700 Lions +800

+800 Eagles +800

+800 Commanders +1500

+1500 49ers +1800

+1800 Packers +2200

+2200 Rams +2800

+2800 Broncos +3500

With odds at +800, the Lions are firmly in the mix as one of the top four teams favored to win Super Bowl 60. Only the Kansas City Chiefs (+550), Baltimore Ravens (+700), and Buffalo Bills (+650) have better odds. Detroit also holds the best odds among all NFC teams, tied the Philadelphia Eagles at +800.

What’s Next for the Detroit Lions?

The Lions are not just a one-season wonder. With a solid roster, including quarterback Jared Goff, wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, and a powerful defense, Detroit has the potential to build on this season’s success. The odds reflect that belief, with many expecting the Lions to continue their ascent and make another deep playoff push in 2025.

For now, fans can take comfort in knowing their team is on the right track. While the Super Bowl dream for 2024 may have ended early, the Lions are expected to be one of the most competitive teams in the league heading into the next season, with eyes set firmly on that elusive Lombardi Trophy.