When I look at the Detroit Lions‘ offense, I cannot help but get a bit excited about what could be in 2022 if they can just stay healthy.
Not only do the Lions have what will be a top-five offensive line but they also have T.J. Hockenson, D’Andre Swift, Amon-Ra St. Brown, DJ Chark, and when healthy, Jameson Williams.
Though the Lions don’t have any superstars on the offensive side of the ball (yet) but they certainly have some players who are capable of causing trouble for opposing defenses.
Detroit Lions offense says ‘Show me the money!’
Well, according to Warren Sharp, the Detroit Lions not only have the most-expensive offense in the NFC, but they actually have the most-expensive offense in the entire National Football League.
Here are the Top 10, according to Sharp’s research:
1. Detroit Lions – $123M
2. Dallas Cowboys – $122M
3. Washington Commanders – $122M
4. Tennessee Titans – $121M
5. Arizona Cardinals – $121M
6. Kansas City Chiefs – $120.4M
7. New England Patriots – $115M
8. Baltimore Ravens – $113M
9. Cleveland Browns – $112M
10. San Francisco 49ers – $111M
And, the bottom 5:
28. Houston Texans – $89M
29. Seattle Seahawks – $82M
30. Atlanta Falcons – $74M
31. Pittsburgh Steelers – $63M
32. Chicago Bears – $62M
Pat McAfee was clearly surprised to see that the Detroit Lions have the most-expensive offense in the entire NFL.
@patmcafeeshowofficial The MOST EXPENSIVE OFFENSE IN THE NFL IS WHAT?!?!? #PatMcAfee #NFL #lions #jaredgoff #fyp #foryoupage #patmcafeeshow ♬ original sound – Pat McAfee Show Clips
Nation, are you surprised to find out that the Detroit Lions have the highest-paid offense in the entire NFL? Will they get a good return on investment in 2022?