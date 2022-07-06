When I look at the Detroit Lions‘ offense, I cannot help but get a bit excited about what could be in 2022 if they can just stay healthy.

Not only do the Lions have what will be a top-five offensive line but they also have T.J. Hockenson, D’Andre Swift, Amon-Ra St. Brown, DJ Chark, and when healthy, Jameson Williams.

Though the Lions don’t have any superstars on the offensive side of the ball (yet) but they certainly have some players who are capable of causing trouble for opposing defenses.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video What to Expect from the 2022 Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions offense says ‘Show me the money!’

Well, according to Warren Sharp, the Detroit Lions not only have the most-expensive offense in the NFC, but they actually have the most-expensive offense in the entire National Football League.

Here are the Top 10, according to Sharp’s research:

1. Detroit Lions – $123M

2. Dallas Cowboys – $122M

3. Washington Commanders – $122M

4. Tennessee Titans – $121M

5. Arizona Cardinals – $121M

6. Kansas City Chiefs – $120.4M

7. New England Patriots – $115M

8. Baltimore Ravens – $113M

9. Cleveland Browns – $112M

10. San Francisco 49ers – $111M

And, the bottom 5:

28. Houston Texans – $89M

29. Seattle Seahawks – $82M

30. Atlanta Falcons – $74M

31. Pittsburgh Steelers – $63M

32. Chicago Bears – $62M

most expensive offenses in 2022 top-10: 1. DET – $123M

2. DAL – $122M

3. WAS – $122M

4. TEN – $121M

5. ARI – $121M

6. KC – $120.4M

7. NE – $115M

8. BAL – $113M

9. CLE – $112M

10. SF – $111M bottom-5: 28. HOU – $89M

29. SEA – $82M

30. ATL – $74M

31. PIT – $63M

32. CHI – $62M — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) July 2, 2022

Pat McAfee was clearly surprised to see that the Detroit Lions have the most-expensive offense in the entire NFL.

Nation, are you surprised to find out that the Detroit Lions have the highest-paid offense in the entire NFL? Will they get a good return on investment in 2022?

Have you subscribed to our YouTube Channel yet? Subscribe and hit that notification bell to stay up to date on all the latest Detroit sports news, rumors, interviews, live streams, and more!

