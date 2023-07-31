Merch
Lions Analysis and Opinion

Detroit Lions offensive depth chart projection: Week 2 of Training Camp

By W.G. Brady
Seven days of training camp are officially in the books for the Detroit Lions, so we thought it would be fun to take a look at what we project the offensive depth chart would look like if Week 1 of the 2023 season kicked off today. As you can see, Marvin Jones Jr. is listed as a starting wide receiver, as he was just removed from the NFI list on Monday.

Here is what I believe the Lions' offensive depth chart would look like if the 2023 regular season kicked off today.

PositionStarterNo. 2No. 3No. 4
QBJared GoffNate Sudfeld
RBDavid MontgomeryJahmyr GibbsJustin JacksonJason Cabinda (FB)
WRJosh ReynoldsAntoine Green 
WR (Slot)Amon-Ra St. BrownKalif Raymond
WRMarvin Jones Jr.Denzel Mims
TESam LaPortaJames MitchellBrock Wright
LTTaylor DeckerMatt Nelson
LGJonah JacksonRoss Pierschbacher
CFrank RagnowGraham Glasgow
RGHalapoulivaati VaitaiGraham Glasgow
RTPenei SewellColby Sorsdal 

Key Points

  • We are not in Week 2 of Training Camp
  • My current Detroit Lions offensive depth chart projection does not have any big surprises
  • Marvin Jones Jr. is back on the depth chart after being removed from the NFI, and Justin Jackson has also been added after recently signing.

Bottom Line: Few Surprises

Not surprisingly, there are few surprises on what I believe would be the Lions' offensive depth chart if the season kicked off today. One thing to note that is different that what I previously had is that I now have Justin Jackson slotted in as the No. 3 running back. I previously had rookie UDFA Mohamed Ibrahim in that spot, but the Lions just signed Jackson, and I believe they did so for a reason.

