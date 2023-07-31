Detroit Lions offensive depth chart projection: Week 2 of Training Camp

Inside the Article:
Seven days of training camp are officially in the books for the Detroit Lions, so we thought it would be fun to take a look at what we project the offensive depth chart would look like if Week 1 of the 2023 season kicked off today. As you can see, Marvin Jones Jr. is listed as a starting wide receiver, as he was just removed from the NFI list on Monday.
Here is what I believe the Lions' offensive depth chart would look like if the 2023 regular season kicked off today.
|Position
|Starter
|No. 2
|No. 3
|No. 4
|QB
|Jared Goff
|Nate Sudfeld
|RB
|David Montgomery
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|Justin Jackson
|Jason Cabinda (FB)
|WR
|Josh Reynolds
|Antoine Green
|WR (Slot)
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|Kalif Raymond
|WR
|Marvin Jones Jr.
|Denzel Mims
|TE
|Sam LaPorta
|James Mitchell
|Brock Wright
|LT
|Taylor Decker
|Matt Nelson
|LG
|Jonah Jackson
|Ross Pierschbacher
|C
|Frank Ragnow
|Graham Glasgow
|RG
|Halapoulivaati Vaitai
|Graham Glasgow
|RT
|Penei Sewell
|Colby Sorsdal
Bottom Line: Few Surprises
Not surprisingly, there are few surprises on what I believe would be the Lions' offensive depth chart if the season kicked off today. One thing to note that is different that what I previously had is that I now have Justin Jackson slotted in as the No. 3 running back. I previously had rookie UDFA Mohamed Ibrahim in that spot, but the Lions just signed Jackson, and I believe they did so for a reason.