Seven days of training camp are officially in the books for the Detroit Lions, so we thought it would be fun to take a look at what we project the offensive depth chart would look like if Week 1 of the 2023 season kicked off today. As you can see, Marvin Jones Jr. is listed as a starting wide receiver, as he was just removed from the NFI list on Monday.

Detroit Lions offensive depth chart projection: Week 2 of Training Camp

Position Starter No. 2 No. 3 No. 4 QB Jared Goff Nate Sudfeld RB David Montgomery Jahmyr Gibbs Justin Jackson Jason Cabinda (FB) WR Josh Reynolds Antoine Green WR (Slot) Amon-Ra St. Brown Kalif Raymond WR Marvin Jones Jr. Denzel Mims TE Sam LaPorta James Mitchell Brock Wright LT Taylor Decker Matt Nelson LG Jonah Jackson Ross Pierschbacher C Frank Ragnow Graham Glasgow RG Halapoulivaati Vaitai Graham Glasgow RT Penei Sewell Colby Sorsdal

Not surprisingly, there are few surprises on what I believe would be the Lions' offensive depth chart if the season kicked off today. One thing to note that is different that what I previously had is that I now have Justin Jackson slotted in as the No. 3 running back. I previously had rookie UDFA Mohamed Ibrahim in that spot, but the Lions just signed Jackson, and I believe they did so for a reason.