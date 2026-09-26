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Lions Get MASSIVE Offensive Line Boost Before Jets Game

Detroit Lions offensive line boost
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The Detroit Lions could have two important offensive linemen back in the lineup for Sunday’s Week 3 matchup against the New York Jets.

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Guard Christian Mahogany and tackle Blake Miller were full participants in Friday’s practice and did not receive game-status designations on Detroit’s final injury report. That puts both on track to play at Ford Field, barring an unexpected setback.

It is a significant development for an offensive line that looked undermanned during last week’s 41-31 loss to the Buffalo Bills. Detroit was without both players in Buffalo, forcing the team to lean more heavily on its depth.

Dan Campbell expressed optimism that Mahogany and Miller would be ready, and their Friday participation now supports that expectation.

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Mahogany and Miller could stabilize a reshuffled unit

Mahogany’s potential return matters at guard, where the Lions have had to navigate injuries and changing combinations through the first two weeks. Miller’s return would also be timely after the rookie tackle missed Detroit’s Thursday night game in Buffalo with a knee injury.

Detroit’s offense still scored 31 points against the Bills, but the early hole and difficulty sustaining its run game made it clear how much the unit missed its usual continuity. The Lions have acknowledged their need for greater consistency after the loss, particularly in the opening quarter.

Getting healthier up front would give Jared Goff more protection and offer Detroit a better chance to establish Jahmyr Gibbs against a Jets defense that will be missing safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and two other players. New York’s final injury report also listed Kene Nwangwu as doubtful, with Adonai Mitchell and Joseph Ossai questionable.

A needed boost as Detroit looks to rebound

The Lions enter Week 3 at 1-1, and the matchup with Aaron Glenn’s Jets is a major early opportunity to reset after Buffalo.

Detroit is still managing significant health concerns elsewhere on the roster. Avonte Maddox is out for the season following foot surgery, while Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph remain unavailable.

But on the offensive line, the news is much better.

Mahogany and Miller still have to get through warmups and the game itself. Yet with neither carrying a Friday designation, the Lions appear positioned to receive two needed reinforcements as they try to get back above .500.

Drafted with AI assistance, edited and fact-checked by DSN staff.

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Don Drysdale

Don Drysdale has been a writer for Detroit Sports Nation since 2015, covering the teams and stories that matter most to sports fans across Michigan. A passionate University of Michigan supporter, Don is also a devoted fan of the Detroit Lions, Tigers, Pistons, and Red Wings. His deep connection to Detroit sports and years of experience covering the local sports scene bring a knowledgeable, fan-focused perspective to his work.
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