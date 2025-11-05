Dan Campbell Hints at Detroit Lions Offensive Line Plan Following NFL Trade Deadline

The Detroit Lions didn’t make any last-minute trades before the NFL deadline, and now head coach Dan Campbell is making it clear that the team’s plan to fix its offensive line will come from within.

On Tuesday, during his weekly appearance on 97.1 The Ticket, Campbell gave fans a glimpse into how Detroit might shuffle things up front after losing Christian Mahogany to a broken leg and seeing both Taylor Decker and Penei Sewell battle lingering injuries.

Campbell Explains the Lions’ O-Line Shuffle

“I see (Ka)‘Yode (Awosika), I see (Trystan) Colon getting some reps at guard maybe center as well,” Campbell said as quoted by Pride of Detroit. “We may mix some things up here and move some guys around a little bit. Still thinking through all this while I’m getting ready for these guys and game planning.”

Campbell went on to list several practice squad players as part of the equation, including Michael Niese, Devin Cochran, and Kingsley Eguakun. The message was clear, Detroit isn’t panicking. The staff believes the answers are already in the building.

“So we’ve got options here,” Campbell continued, “and it’s about finding the right combination of guys and then just letting them cut it loose, get used to each other, and freakin’ play relentless, hard-nosed, finishing football.”

That quote sums up everything about Campbell’s approach. Instead of searching for a quick fix, he’s trusting his culture of toughness and accountability.

Why the Lions Are Staying In-House

The Lions’ decision not to add offensive line help at the trade deadline raised some eyebrows, especially with Mahogany expected to miss at least a month. But Detroit’s offensive staff, including line coach Hank Fraley, has a proven track record of developing and adjusting on the fly.

Players like Awosika and Colon have both seen game action this season and know the system, while Graham Glasgow’s versatility gives the Lions flexibility to move pieces around depending on health.

This continuity might end up being more valuable than an outside addition that would have needed weeks to learn Detroit’s terminology and chemistry.

The Bottom Line

The Lions are betting on themselves. It’s not the flashy route, but it’s the one that fits Brad Holmes’ long-term vision and Dan Campbell’s “grit-first” philosophy.

If the Lions can survive this upcoming stretch, at Washington, at Philadelphia, then back home for Green Bay on Thanksgiving, they’ll be even tougher heading into December.

And if there’s one thing we’ve learned about Campbell’s Lions, it’s this: they play their best when their backs are against the wall.