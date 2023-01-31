Detroit Lions offensive line snubbed in final PFF rankings

Heading into the 2022 season, I wrote about how if they remained healthy for the most part, the Detroit Lions could end up with a Top 5 offensive in the entire NFL. Well, according to the DVOA rankings from Football Outsiders, the Lions ended up with the No. 5 ranked offense in the league. One of the main reasons why I believed Detroit's offense would be so good in 2022, and why they were very good in 2022, is the play of their offensive line. In my opinion, Detroit had a Top 3 offensive line in the NFL in 2022, but Pro Football Focus disagrees as they have them slotted at No. 8 in their final rankings.

PFF Final Offensive Line Rankings

Here are the final offensive line rankings via Pro Football Focus:

No. 1 Eagles

No. 2 Ravens

No. 3 Packers

No. 4 Chiefs

No. 5 Falcons

No. 6 Browns

No. 7 49ers

No. 8 Lions

No. 9 Buccaneers

No. 10 Raiders

What PFF has to say about the Detroit Lions offensive line

Here is what Pro Football Focus has to say about Detroit's offensive line performance during the 2022 season.

Week 18 Starters:

LT Taylor Decker

LG Jonah Jackson

C Frank Ragnow

RG Evan Brown

RT Penei Sewell

The guard duo of Evan Brown and Jonah Jackson were worked over by Green Bay in Week 18, surrendering eight pressures as a pair.

Detroit’s offensive line never ranked outside the top 10 in these rankings throughout the season, ranging from No. 3 in the preseason to a low of No. 10.

Best Player: Penei Sewell

Penei Sewell continued to build on his impressive rookie campaign, earning an 80.2 overall PFF grade and cutting his sacks allowed from five to two.

Final Verdict

In my humble opinion, the Lions' offensive line got snubbed in the Pro Football Focus final offensive line rankings for 2022. After watching all 17 of their games in 2022 (multiple times each), there is no question in my mind that they were AT LEAST a Top offensive line in the NFL, and the fact that they had a Top 5 offense in the league just makes me believe it even further.



