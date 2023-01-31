Merch
Got a tip? Email Us
Search
More
    spot_img
    Detroit Lions 2023 NFL Draft Germany Mel Kiper 2023 NFL Mock Draft Detroit Lions offensive line

    Detroit Lions offensive line snubbed in final PFF rankings

    By W.G. Brady

    Heading into the 2022 season, I wrote about how if they remained healthy for the most part, the Detroit Lions could end up with a Top 5 offensive in the entire NFL. Well, according to the DVOA rankings from Football Outsiders, the Lions ended up with the No. 5 ranked offense in the league. One of the main reasons why I believed Detroit's offense would be so good in 2022, and why they were very good in 2022, is the play of their offensive line. In my opinion, Detroit had a Top 3 offensive line in the NFL in 2022, but Pro Football Focus disagrees as they have them slotted at No. 8 in their final rankings.

    Detroit Lions 2023 NFL Draft Germany Mel Kiper 2023 NFL Mock Draft

    PFF Final Offensive Line Rankings

    Here are the final offensive line rankings via Pro Football Focus:

    • No. 1 Eagles
    • No. 2 Ravens
    • No. 3 Packers
    • No. 4 Chiefs
    • No. 5 Falcons
    • No. 6 Browns
    • No. 7 49ers
    • No. 8 Lions
    • No. 9 Buccaneers
    • No. 10 Raiders

    What PFF has to say about the Detroit Lions offensive line

    Here is what Pro Football Focus has to say about Detroit's offensive line performance during the 2022 season.

    Week 18 Starters:

    LT Taylor Decker
    LG Jonah Jackson
    Frank Ragnow
    RG Evan Brown
    RT Penei Sewell

    • The guard duo of Evan Brown and Jonah Jackson were worked over by Green Bay in Week 18, surrendering eight pressures as a pair.
    • Detroit’s offensive line never ranked outside the top 10 in these rankings throughout the season, ranging from No. 3 in the preseason to a low of No. 10.

    Best Player: Penei Sewell

    • Penei Sewell continued to build on his impressive rookie campaign, earning an 80.2 overall PFF grade and cutting his sacks allowed from five to two.

    Final Verdict

    In my humble opinion, the Lions' offensive line got snubbed in the Pro Football Focus final offensive line rankings for 2022. After watching all 17 of their games in 2022 (multiple times each), there is no question in my mind that they were AT LEAST a Top offensive line in the NFL, and the fact that they had a Top 5 offense in the league just makes me believe it even further.


    - Advertisement -
    spot_img

    Related Articles

    1 Detroit Lions player included on Top 50 NFL free agent list for 2023

    According to a list put out by ESPN, one Detroit Lions player cracked the Top 50.
    Read more

    Jamaal Williams throws fire at NFL for fining him $31,000 for TD celebrations

    Jamaal Williams is not too happy that the NFL has fined him over $31,000 for his TD celebrations in 2022.
    Read more

    Jamaal Williams explains why Dan Campbell is a good leader

    Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams loves him some Dan Campbell.
    Read more
    Lions Notes

    - A word from our sponsor -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    Previous article
    Jamaal Williams thinks he knows where Aaron Rodgers will play in 2023
    Next article
    Jamaal Williams explains why Dan Campbell is a good leader

    Disclaimer: This page may contain affiliate links. If you choose to make a purchase after clicking a link, I may receive a commission at no additional cost to you. Thank you for your support!

    Subscribe

    To get email updates from Today News.

    © Fan Driven Media LLC.