Could a Savvy Trade Bolster the Lions’ Interior Offensive Line?

Detroit has questions at guard heading into 2025. A new trade idea could help solidify things — if the price is right.

The Detroit Lions have enjoyed one of the NFL’s best offensive lines over the past few years, but cracks may be forming in the foundation heading into 2025.

With veteran Kevin Zeitler departing in free agency and Graham Glasgow coming off a rough 2024 season, both guard spots are suddenly question marks. The team is hoping Christian Mahogany can step up, but it’s fair to wonder if he is enough for a team with serious Super Bowl hopes.

Enter a trade proposal from SideLion Report’s Mike Luciano that suggests the Lions could address this need with a move that feels both bold and calculated.

The Trade Proposal

  • Lions receive: G Alijah Vera-Tucker, 2025 4th-round pick
  • Jets receive: 2025 2nd-round pick

Vera-Tucker, a former top-15 pick, has flashed legitimate Pro Bowl potential when healthy. He’s only 25 years old, plays with athleticism and toughness, and has shown the ability to hold up in pass protection — something the Lions value immensely.

The downside? Injuries. Vera-Tucker has battled some durability issues and is entering the final year of his rookie deal. Still, Luciano makes a strong case:

“Not only are the Jets interested in picking an offensive lineman like Armand Membou at No. 7 overall, but Vera-Tucker is not under contract beyond this season,” Luciano writes. “Vera-Tucker has some major injury concerns, but he is an excellent right guard when healthy.

“Vera-Tucker’s mobility, versatility, and quality pass protection skills could make him a much more appealing option than taking a guard at No. 60 overall.”

Why It Could Make Sense

The Lions don’t need a total rebuild up front — they just need the right piece to stabilize the interior. This trade would let them plug in a proven guard while still maintaining flexibility in the draft.

It’s the kind of win-now move Brad Holmes has shown a willingness to consider. And if Vera-Tucker stays healthy? It could be one of the savviest plays of the offseason.

W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady

W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.

