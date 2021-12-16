Detroit Lions offensive lineman spends $1,000 on DoorDash while quarantining

For those of you who have had to quarantine because of COVID-19, you know that there’s a lot of binging Netflix shows and a huge amount of food being delivered while you are isolated.

But we are guessing that you did not spend as much money as Detroit Lions offensive lineman, Evan Brown.

According to Brown, he played video games, watched a lot of football, got in some work, and ordered out… a lot.

And when I say, “a lot,” I mean “A LOT!”

“DoorDash helped me out a lot,” Brown said. “I probably spent — because I was ordering my three to four meals a day, always through DoorDash — I probably spent $1,000 on them.”

“I didn’t want to go out in public and pick up the food,” he said. “I just would rather order in and have the driver leave it, and I go down and pick it up and call it a day at that point. So that’s kind of what I did.”

I feel ya, Evan. Though I did not drop $1,000 on delivery, I may have come close!