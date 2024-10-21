Detroit Lions Offensive Stat Will BLOW YOUR MIND!

The Detroit Lions offense is on fire, and a mind-blowing stat from CBS Sports perfectly captures their dominance. The Lions are the ONLY team in NFL history to have more offensive touchdowns (18) than incompletions (16) over a four-game span since the merger. That's right—more touchdowns than incompletions!
The incredible play of Lions QB Jared Goff is a big part of this, as he's putting up numbers that have him in some elite company. According to Detroit Lions PR, Goff is one of only two players in NFL history to post a completion percentage of 72.0% or higher, throw 2+ touchdowns, and have a passer rating of 110.0+ in four straight games. The only other player to do this? None other than Tom Brady in 2007, during his historic MVP season.
These stats aren’t just impressive—they’re incomprehensible! The Lions' offense is not only keeping up with the best but making history as they aim for a deep playoff run in 2024.