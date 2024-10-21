fb
Monday, October 21, 2024
HomeDetroit LionsDetroit Lions Offensive Stat Will BLOW YOUR MIND!
Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions Offensive Stat Will BLOW YOUR MIND!

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
0
4

The Detroit Lions offense is on fire, and a mind-blowing stat from CBS Sports perfectly captures their dominance. The Lions are the ONLY team in NFL history to have more offensive touchdowns (18) than incompletions (16) over a four-game span since the merger. That's right—more touchdowns than incompletions!

The incredible play of Lions QB Jared Goff is a big part of this, as he's putting up numbers that have him in some elite company. According to Detroit Lions PR, Goff is one of only two players in NFL history to post a completion percentage of 72.0% or higher, throw 2+ touchdowns, and have a passer rating of 110.0+ in four straight games. The only other player to do this? None other than Tom Brady in 2007, during his historic MVP season.

These stats aren’t just impressive—they’re incomprehensible! The Lions' offense is not only keeping up with the best but making history as they aim for a deep playoff run in 2024.

Previous article
FIRED UP Dan Campbell Gives Locker Room Speech Following Win Over Vikings [Video]
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Rev on Maxx Crosby’s Latest Instagram Post Excites Detroit Lions Fans
Ravin on Maxx Crosby’s Latest Instagram Post Excites Detroit Lions Fans
Ravin on Maxx Crosby’s Latest Instagram Post Excites Detroit Lions Fans
Spanky on Maxx Crosby’s Latest Instagram Post Excites Detroit Lions Fans
Matt on Maxx Crosby’s Latest Instagram Post Excites Detroit Lions Fans
Bob on Maxx Crosby’s Latest Instagram Post Excites Detroit Lions Fans
Danielle Liberty on Maxx Crosby’s Latest Instagram Post Excites Detroit Lions Fans
Chris scholz on Is T.J. Lang Recruiting Maxx Crosby to the Detroit Lions?
Dave Urban on Detroit Pistons Waive Former All-Big Ten Forward
Mike Duncan on Detroit Lions DC Aaron Glenn Names Best WR In NFL

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Giving the fans a voice since 2010.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Fan Driven Media LLC. Design by Halo Digital Solutions