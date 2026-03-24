3 Offensive Tackles Who Make Perfect Sense for the Lions

The Detroit Lions still have unfinished business along the offensive line.

After moving on from longtime left tackle Taylor Decker, Detroit finds itself with a noticeable hole protecting Jared Goff’s blindside. While the Lions have built one of the NFL’s top offensive units, this is not a position they can afford to gamble on heading into the 2026 season.

The good news? There are still a few intriguing veteran options on the market.

Here are three offensive tackles the Lions could still sign.

Taylor Decker (Former Lions)

You may not have seen this coming, but it deserves serious consideration.

Decker spent a decade in Detroit and was one of the most consistent pieces on the offensive line during the franchise’s rise under Dan Campbell. Even at 32, he has shown he can still play at a high level and remains one of the more reliable veteran tackles available.

A reunion would come down to money and mutual interest, but the familiarity is undeniable. Decker knows the system, the locker room, and the expectations.

Bottom line: If the Lions want the safest, most seamless solution, bringing Decker back on a short-term deal makes a lot of sense.

Jack Conklin (Former Browns)

Jack Conklin is the type of player Brad Holmes has taken chances on before.

A former All-Pro and Michigan native, Conklin brings experience, toughness, and positional flexibility. At his best, he is a dominant run blocker who fits Detroit’s physical identity.

The issue, of course, is health. Injuries have limited his availability and consistency in recent seasons, and his performance has dipped as a result.

Still, if the Lions can get him on a team-friendly deal, this could be a classic low-risk, high-reward signing.

Bottom line: Conklin is a bounce-back candidate who could provide valuable depth or even push for a starting role if healthy.

Jawaan Taylor (Former Chiefs)

Jawaan Taylor may be the most intriguing option of the group.

Recently released by Kansas City, Taylor is still just 28 years old and has extensive starting experience. He has been a reliable pass protector throughout his career and brings durability, having started every game he has played.

However, his game comes with flaws. Penalties have been a major issue, and his run blocking has been inconsistent.

That said, Detroit’s coaching staff has a strong track record of developing offensive linemen. If they believe they can clean up the penalties, Taylor could be a strong addition with upside.

Bottom line: Taylor offers youth and experience, making him a potential long-term piece if things click.

Final Thoughts

The Lions are built to win now, but they also understand the importance of protecting their franchise quarterback.

Taylor Decker offers familiarity and stability

Jack Conklin brings toughness and bounce-back potential

Jawaan Taylor provides youth and upside

Expect Brad Holmes to remain active as the offseason continues. Whether it is one of these names or another surprise addition, it would be shocking if Detroit entered the 2026 season without adding more depth at offensive tackle.