SI Ranks Detroit Lions Offensive Triplets

Jared Goff. Jahmyr Gibbs. Amon-Ra St. Brown. That trio has quickly become one of the most electric offensive combos in the NFL — and Sports Illustrated is giving them their due.

In their recent NFL Offensive Triplets Rankings, SI placed the Detroit Lions at No. 5 overall, highlighting the trio’s balance of quarterback production, explosive backfield play, and wide receiver dominance.

And if you’re a Lions fan, that ranking might feel both satisfying and like a challenge to climb even higher.

Detroit’s Big Three Deliver in 2024

Let’s take a closer look at what SI had to say.

“Goff’s season was marred by his disastrous performance in the NFC divisional round, but his regular season was elite, with 4,629 passing yards and 37 touchdowns while completing 72.4% of his attempts.”

While that playoff loss to Washington still stings, it’s hard to ignore just how lights-out Jared Goff was in the regular season. He finished second in passing yards, third in touchdowns, and set a career high in completion percentage — all while leading Detroit to a 15-2 record and the No. 1 scoring offense in the NFL (33.2 PPG).

His top target? Amon-Ra St. Brown, of course.

“His top target was St. Brown, who paced Detroit with 115 receptions, 1,263 yards and 12 scores.”

That stat line speaks for itself. St. Brown was a first-team All-Pro, earning a well-deserved contract extension and cementing himself as one of the top five wide receivers in the league. He’s the heartbeat of Detroit’s passing attack.

And then there’s Jahmyr Gibbs, the home-run threat in the backfield.

“Then there’s Gibbs, a top-tier weapon who contributed 1,929 all-purpose yards and a league-high 20 rushing and receiving touchdowns.”

Gibbs wasn’t just good — he was spectacular, leading the league in total touchdowns and turning checkdowns into highlight reels. His ability to complement David Montgomery while thriving as a pass-catcher made the Lions’ offense a nightmare to scheme against.

The Four Teams Ranked Ahead of Detroit

Despite Detroit’s firepower, four teams edged them out in SI’s rankings:

No. 4: Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Burrow, Chase Brown, Ja’Marr Chase

Burrow threw for nearly 5,000 yards and 43 TDs, while Chase led the league in receptions, yards, and scores.

Matthew Stafford, Kyren Williams, Puka Nacua

Stafford’s arm + the emergence of Kyren and Puka gave LA one of the most efficient offenses in 2024.

Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley, A.J. Brown

Barkley had an Offensive Player of the Year campaign with 2,005 rushing yards, and Hurts accounted for 32 TDs.

Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry, Zay Flowers

Jackson and Henry form a terrifying duo, and Flowers’ rise gives Baltimore the NFL’s most dangerous triple threat.

Can the Lions Climb Higher in 2025?

Absolutely. In fact, it wouldn’t be shocking to see Detroit top this list by next offseason. Why?

Goff is entering Year 5 under Dan Campbell with the best offensive line in football (yes, even after Frank Ragnow’s retirement).

with the best offensive line in football (yes, even after Frank Ragnow’s retirement). Gibbs is just scratching the surface of his potential.

St. Brown is already elite and still improving.

And new additions like Isaac TeSlaa could eventually open up even more space for the stars.

The Bottom Line

The Detroit Lions’ offensive triplets are finally getting the national respect they’ve earned. Ranked No. 5 by SI, they’re in elite company — but with youth, continuity, and a top-tier offensive staff, there’s still room to rise.

The question heading into 2025 isn’t whether Goff, Gibbs, and St. Brown belong in the top five.

It’s whether they’re ready to take the No. 1 spot next time around.