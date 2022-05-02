Detroit Lions offer for San Francisco 49ers WR Deebo Samuel revealed

UPDATE:

According to Ian Rapoport, the Detroit Lions offered a 1st and 3rd round pick for San Francisco 49ers, WR Deebo Samuel.

It is not clear which first-round pick the Lions offered but we would assume it was No. 32.

The Detroit Lions offered the #49ers a 1st and 3rd round pick for Deebo Samuel, per @RapSheet via @RichEisenShow

Previous Report regarding Deebo Samuel

Unless you have been locked in a soundproof room for the day, you have almost certainly heard that the Detroit Lions traded up to No. 12 in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft to select WR Jameson Williams out of Alabama.

But according to a report from Ian Rapoport, prior to selecting Williams, the Lions made an offer to the San Francisco 49ers for WR Deebo Samuel.

“The Jets offered pick 10 and a (later) pick swap, so basically like the equivalent of between pick 13 and pick 14,” Rapoport said. “And the 49ers wouldn’t do it. The Lions had an offer on the table. Of course, the Lions ended up moving up for Jameson Williams, so they go their guy eventually.

“The 49ers just wouldn’t engage and I think everyone was just sort of waiting.”

"The Jets & the Lions both made offers for Deebo Samuel & the 49ers wouldn't do it" ~@RapSheet

Nation, how do you feel about the Lions making an offer for Deebo Samuel?

What Does Jahan Dotson Bring to the Commanders?

The Washington Commanders tried to upgrade their receiver room last offseason by signing Curtis Samuel, and they took another stab at it this year by selecting Jahan Dotson with the 16th pick in the first round of the draft.

At just 5-foot-11, 181 pounds, Dotson is a smaller wideout who has just a 50th-percentile breakout age (20.5), according to PlayerProfiler. On the positive, he rates in the 95th percentile in final-season target share (32.5%) and in the 90th percentile in college dominator rating (44.3%).

What is Washington getting in Dotson?

Player Comparisons

numberFire’s Brandon Gdula breaks down Dotson’s profile and gives a top comparison.

"Diontae Johnson is a pretty close comparable for Jahan Dotson."@gdula13 breaks down the profile of the new Commanders WR

— FanDuel (@FanDuel) April 29, 2022

Gdula’s draft database has found these 10 prior prospects to have the most similar statistical profiles to Dotson’s. Keep in mind that these are based not on play style or traits but age, athleticism, draft equity, experience, efficiency, and production.

