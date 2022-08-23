Detroit Lions officially announce 5 roster moves

According to the Detroit Lions, they have made five moves to get their roster down to the maximum of 80 players.

Those Lions roster moves are as follows:

-Released LB Shaun Dion Hamilton

-Placed FB Jason Cabinda, DL Romeo Okwara & DL Josh Paschal on Reserve/PUP

-Placed WR Jameson Williams on Reserve/NFI

The players placed on Reserve/PUP or Reserve/NFI will be forced to sit out the first four games of the 2022 regular season though they could end up missing more.

Stay tuned on CB Jerry Jacobs as he too could eventually land on the PUP list.

