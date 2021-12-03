Detroit Lions officially catch huge break against Minnesota Vikings

We suspected it was coming but it has now been made official that the Minnesota Vikings will be without one of their biggest offensive threats when they take on the Detroit Lions.

According to a report from Adam Schefter, Vikings RB Dalvin Cook has officially been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Lions.

This is a big break for the Lions as Cook is one of the best multi-dimensional running backs in the NFL.

Vikings’ RB Dalvin Cook officially ruled out for Sunday’s game vs Detroit due to his shoulder injury. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 3, 2021