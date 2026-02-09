Important Dates Ahead for Detroit Lions Following Super Bowl

With the Super Bowl officially in the books, the NFL calendar flips quickly to what may be the most important stretch of the offseason for the Detroit Lions.

General manager Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell now enter a critical window that will shape Detroit’s roster and its Super Bowl hopes, heading into the 2026 season. From contract decisions to free agency and the draft, the next two months are packed with key moments.

Here’s a look at what’s coming up for the Lions and the rest of the NFL.

February 17 – March 3: Franchise Tag Window Opens

The first major decision point arrives with the franchise tag window.

Teams have just over two weeks to decide whether to apply a franchise or transition tag to an impending free agent. For Detroit, this window will reveal a lot about how the front office views its own talent and long-term priorities.

Using the tag can buy time for contract negotiations or serve as a short-term solution if talks stall. Either way, it’s often the first signal of how aggressive (or patient) a team plans to be in free agency.

February 23 – March 2: NFL Combine

Next up is the NFL Scouting Combine, where draft season officially kicks into high gear.

While fans focus on 40-yard dashes and bench press numbers, the real work for the Lions happens behind the scenes. Medical checks, formal interviews, and private meetings often matter more than on-field testing — especially for a front office like Detroit’s that values character, toughness, and fit.

By the time the Combine ends, the Lions’ draft board will begin to take clearer shape.

March 9 – 11: Free Agency “Legal Tampering” Window

Two weeks after the Combine, free agency chatter turns real.

The legal tampering period allows teams to negotiate with agents and line up deals before contracts can officially be signed. While nothing becomes official during this window, major agreements are often effectively finalized.

If the Lions are planning to make an early splash or aggressively retain their own free agents, this is when the first dominoes will fall.

March 11 at 4:00 PM ET: Free Agency Officially Begins

At 4:00 PM Eastern on March 11, free agency officially opens.

Contracts can be signed, trades can be finalized, and roster movement accelerates quickly. For Detroit, this phase will test Brad Holmes’ balancing act between retaining core players, managing the salary cap, and selectively upgrading the roster.

Historically, the Lions have avoided reckless spending, but this is also a team firmly in a championship window, making this free agency period especially intriguing.

April 23 – 25: NFL Draft

The offseason crescendo arrives with the NFL Draft.

After months of scouting, interviews, and evaluations, Detroit will have the opportunity to add long-term building blocks to a roster that already features elite young talent. Whether the Lions prioritize depth, future starters, or immediate contributors, the draft remains a cornerstone of Holmes’ roster-building philosophy.

By the end of draft weekend, the foundation for the 2026 Detroit Lions will largely be in place.

Bottom Line

The Super Bowl may be over, but the most important part of the offseason is just beginning for Detroit.

From the franchise tag window to free agency and the draft, the next two months will determine whether the Lions can take the next step, from contender to legitimate Super Bowl favorite.

For a franchise that’s no longer rebuilding, every decision from here on out matters more than ever.