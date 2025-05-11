Pro Football Focus Suggests One Last Offseason Move for Detroit Lions

Pro Football Focus believes the Detroit Lions should add one last piece to their defense: a veteran edge rusher like Za’Darius Smith for added depth.

The Detroit Lions have had one of the more calculated off-seasons in the NFL. They patched up the secondary, reloaded through the draft, and appear poised to build on last year’s 15-2 regular season finish. But according to Mason Cameron of Pro Football Focus, there’s still one move left to make — and it’s a familiar face.

The PFF Pitch: Bring Back Za’Darius Smith

In a recent offseason evaluation, PFF’s Mason Cameron made the case for the Lions to add one final piece before training camp: an experienced, plug-and-play edge rusher.

“Following Aidan Hutchinson‘s season-ending injury in 2024, the Lions traded for Za’Darius Smith,” the article noted. “The team struggled to maintain the same level of pass rush, but Smith was very productive, posting a 10.4 pass-rush productivity rating and an 18.3% pass-rush win rate while racking up 40 pressures and five sacks.”

That’s not nothing — in fact, those are borderline starter numbers, especially considering the midseason trade and how thin Detroit’s edge depth chart became down the stretch.

The Logic Behind the Move

While the Lions did draft Ahmed Hassanein in the sixth round and still have Marcus Davenport on the roster, there’s no denying that an injury to Hutchinson — or another edge rusher — would put the team in a similar bind to last year.

Re-signing Smith or a similar veteran “mercenary”-style edge rusher would give the Lions exactly what they need: reliable insurance, rotational firepower, and a mentor for younger guys like Hassanein.

And if Smith and Hutchinson are both healthy? Well, as PFF put it:

“Getting both Smith and Hutchinson on the field together in 2025 would boost the Lions’ pass rush substantially.”

A Familiar Fit in Detroit

Smith didn’t just produce on the field — he bought in quickly to Dan Campbell’s culture and was a key presence in the locker room. The Lions know what they’re getting, and Smith knows the scheme.

Add in the fact that Smith is still on the market, and it starts to make even more sense. A short-term, team-friendly deal could easily get him back in the mix before training camp opens in July.

The Bottom Line

The Lions are already loaded. But bringing back Za’Darius Smith — or another experienced edge presence — could be the final touch on a roster built to contend for a Super Bowl. And as last season proved, having too much pass-rush depth is never a bad thing.