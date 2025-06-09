Detroit Sports Nation Logo
Detroit Lions Offseason Move Ranked Among Best in NFL for 2025

Brad Holmes is being praised for making one of the best offseason moves for 2025.
Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes may have just pulled off another offseason masterclass.

The Detroit Lions made plenty of waves this offseason, but one of the most talked-about moves continues to be their $48 million signing of veteran cornerback D.J. Reed. Now, just weeks into June, the deal is already being hailed by Gary Davenport of Bleacher Report as one of the best moves of the 2025 NFL offseason — and that’s not just local hype. In fact, Davenport has the Lions’ signing of Reed as the No. 17-ranked offseason move thus far.

A Bold Move to Fix a Glaring Issue

Let’s be real: for all the Detroit Lions accomplished in 2024 — a franchise-best 15-2 record, the league’s No. 1 scoring offense, and a top-10 defense in points allowed — there was one glaring flaw.

Pass defense.

Detroit finished dead last in the NFC in passing yards allowed, and when Carlton Davis III departed for the Patriots in free agency, the need for a strong outside corner became even more urgent.

Enter D.J. Reed.

Why D.J. Reed Makes Sense in Detroit

The former New York Jets standout was signed to a three-year, $48 million deal, including $30 million guaranteed. Yes, that’s a hefty price tag for a 28-year-old coming off a down year in 2024, but Reed brings something Detroit desperately needs:

  • Experience
  • Physicality
  • Playmaking ability

He’ll start opposite Terrion Arnold, who had an impressive rookie season in 2024 and is expected to take a leap in Year 2.

According to Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport, Detroit’s investment in Reed is already looking smart:

“For all the things the Detroit Lions did well last year, defending the pass wasn’t one of them… Not only did they get a [Carlton Davis] replacement in Reed, they also got an upgrade. The last time he had a passer rating against of 90 was 2019.”

That’s elite company.

Past Performance Suggests a Bounce Back

Though 2024 wasn’t Reed’s best statistical season, he was a lockdown presence in 2022 and 2023, forming one of the NFL’s top cornerback tandems with Sauce Gardner. In Detroit, the system under new defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard may help Reed return to that form.

Plus, Reed’s fiery attitude and competitiveness fit perfectly with Dan Campbell’s culture. He’s not just here to play — he’s here to bite kneecaps, too.

If This Works, It Could Be Franchise-Altering

The Lions are done rebuilding. They’re in Super Bowl-or-bust mode now. If D.J. Reed performs like the shutdown corner he was just a few seasons ago, this won’t just be one of the top moves of the 2025 offseason — it could be remembered as one of the greatest free agent signings in franchise history.

The Bottom Line

Brad Holmes made a calculated gamble by giving D.J. Reed $48 million to shore up Detroit’s weakest position. If Reed returns to his 2022–2023 form, he’ll do more than fill the shoes of Carlton Davis — he might help push the Lions to their first Super Bowl.

AI Disclosure: Drafted with AI assistance and fact-checked by DSN editorial staff. – Fact Checking Policy

