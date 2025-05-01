Detroit Lions Release Photos from May 1 Offseason Workout

The Lions are back to work, and the team just dropped 25 new photos from their offseason session, featuring key players and fresh faces.

The boys are back in town — and we’ve got the photos to prove it.

On Thursday, the Detroit Lions dropped a fresh batch of 25 behind-the-scenes photos from their offseason workouts, and fans were quick to eat it up. The pics give us our first real look at some familiar faces and new additions as the team begins gearing up for what promises to be another big season in Detroit.

Detroit Lions

Familiar Faces and Fresh Energy

Among the standouts in the photos were Jahmyr Gibbs, looking as explosive as ever, and Sam LaPorta, who seems locked in for a sophomore leap. Jameson Williams was also spotted flashing that signature speed, while Kerby Joseph looked ready to build on a breakout 2024 campaign after leading the NFL in interceptions.

But it wasn’t just returning stars. Lions fans also got their first glimpse of new additions Grant Stuard and Rock Ya-Sin wearing Honolulu Blue — two players expected to bring depth, energy, and attitude to the defense.

All Eyes on 2025

While the Lions haven’t released their full training camp schedule yet, fans already have July 31 circled for the Hall of Fame Game against the Chargers. Until then, these offseason glimpses are all we’ve got — and judging by these photos, this team is hungry, focused, and ready to chase even more in 2025.

