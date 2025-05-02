Detroit Lions OG Christian Mahogany Faces Pressure Entering Year 2

Christian Mahogany is no longer the lone candidate to replace Kevin Zeitler—after Detroit drafted Tate Ratledge and Miles Frazier, the guard competition is heating up.

Detroit’s right guard competition just got a lot more interesting

The Detroit Lions’ offensive line was one of the team’s biggest strengths in 2023, but cracks began to show in 2024—particularly on the interior. With Kevin Zeitler departing in free agency and Graham Glasgow struggling at left guard, the Lions turned to Christian Mahogany, a 2024 fifth-round pick, to help stabilize the position. Now, entering Year 2, Mahogany’s spot is anything but secure after Detroit added two more guards in the 2025 NFL Draft: Tate Ratledge and Miles Frazier.

TL;DR

Christian Mahogany is entering his second NFL season after being drafted in 2024

The Lions added Tate Ratledge (Round 2, Georgia) and Miles Frazier (Round 5, LSU) in the 2025 NFL Draft

The competition highlights Detroit’s commitment to improving interior protection

The Big Picture

Lions GM Brad Holmes has made it clear: building the offensive line isn’t just about depth—it’s about sustained dominance. That philosophy was on display in the 2025 NFL Draft, when the team used two of its first five picks on offensive linemen.

The biggest name is Tate Ratledge, a three-year starter at Georgia and one of the most experienced right guards in the SEC. Detroit traded up to grab him in the second round, signaling clear intent to improve a position that lacked consistency in 2024.

Miles Frazier, taken in the fifth round, offers intriguing upside. At LSU, he allowed only three pressures in nearly 1,000 pass-blocking snaps, per ESPN Research. That kind of efficiency puts him in the mix as well.

All of this puts Christian Mahogany, last year’s projected Zeitler replacement, in a fight for his role.

Where Things Stand with Mahogany

Mahogany flashed his physicality and aggressiveness as a run blocker in limited snaps during the 2024 season. But his technique and pass protection—especially against quicker interior rushers—left room for improvement.

Entering his second year, Mahogany has the advantage of familiarity with the system, but he’ll need to show growth in camp to fend off the new arrivals.

Key areas of focus:

Improved footwork in pass sets

in pass sets Reduced penalties , especially holding calls

, especially holding calls Better communication on stunts and twists

Position Outlook: Interior Offensive Line

Position Player Notes LG Graham Glasgow Veteran, but struggled in 2024 C Frank Ragnow Locked-in Pro Bowler RG Mahogany / Ratledge / Frazier Open competition

With John Morton taking over as offensive coordinator, it’s unclear how scheme adjustments could impact the competition. However, it’s likely Detroit favors linemen who can get to the second level and handle pass protection in space—areas where Ratledge thrived at Georgia.

The Bottom Line

The Lions aren’t handing out jobs on reputation or draft year. Christian Mahogany enters a critical Year 2 needing to prove he belongs in the starting lineup after the team added Tate Ratledge and Miles Frazier to the mix. For Mahogany, it’s time to either win the job—or risk becoming a developmental depth piece on a team with championship aspirations.