Detroit Lions OG Graham Glasgow linked to NFC North foe

When the NFL free agency period kicks off on Wednesday, Detroit Lions OL Graham Glasgow will hit the market and be able to sign with any team in the league.

According to Chad Forbes, the Chicago Bears are interested in Glasgow, who would be a great fit. Forbes does note that Glasgow could be out of their price range.

#Bears Interested O-Linemen & local guy Graham Glasgow would be a tremendous fit. Likely priced out of their range. Jets Alex Lewis & Panthers Greg Van Roten considered options. Also looking at 2 defenders… Markus Golden & Vonn Bell. Decision looming on Leonard Floyd.. — Chad Forbes (@NFLDraftBites) March 16, 2020

I’ve made it clear that not giving Glasgow an extension was a huge mistake by Bob Quinn and if he signs with the Bears, the mistake could haunt us twice a year for the foreseeable future.