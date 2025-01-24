Detroit Lions OL Coach Hank Fraley Makes Decision for 2025

In a move that brings stability to the Detroit Lions coaching staff, Hank Fraley has decided to remain with the team for the 2025 season. According to a report from Justin Rogers, Fraley will be staying in Detroit, though his exact role has yet to be clarified. It's still uncertain whether he will continue as the Lions' offensive line coach or if he could be in the running to replace Ben Johnson as the offensive coordinator.

Hank Fraley's Impact and Lions' Offensive Line Success

Fraley's decision to stay with the Lions is a huge win for the team, especially considering his previous interviews with the Seattle Seahawks for their head coaching position. Fraley has played an integral role in shaping one of the most effective offensive lines in the NFL, helping players like Frank Ragnow and the rest of the unit reach new heights. Fraley's leadership and coaching ability have been widely praised by Lions' offensive linemen, with many players, including Ragnow, publicly expressing their desire for him to return in 2025.

With Fraley's return, the Lions are poised to maintain continuity on the offensive side of the ball, something that could be crucial as the team prepares for another shot at the playoffs and beyond. Whether he remains as offensive line coach or takes on a larger role, Fraley's presence is undoubtedly a big boost for the team heading into next season.