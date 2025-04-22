Detroit Lions Predicted to Draft David Montgomery’s Eventual Replacement

A new mock draft projects the Lions to target Oklahoma State’s Ollie Gordon as a future replacement for David Montgomery. Could the 40-TD back be the next bruiser in Detroit?

The Detroit Lions have a backfield that’s earned plenty of praise around the NFL. Jahmyr Gibbs brings flash and versatility. David Montgomery brings thunder and grit. Together, they form one of the league’s most effective 1-2 punches. But looking ahead, the Lions may already be thinking about life beyond Montgomery—and one mock draft suggests they might find his successor on Day 3.

Enter: Ollie Gordon, a Familiar Type of Back

According to Pro Football Focus’ Josh Liskiewitz, the Lions are projected to grab Oklahoma State bruiser Ollie Gordon with the No. 228 pick in Round 7 of the 2025 NFL Draft. On paper, the fit makes a lot of sense.

Gordon is built like Montgomery (6-foot-1, 225 pounds), and he plays like him too. He thrives between the tackles, powers through contact, and handles the goal line like a pro. While not as flashy as Gibbs, he could bring serious value as a physical complement—and eventual replacement—for Montgomery in Detroit’s run-heavy scheme.

Why the Lions Might Be Planning Ahead

Montgomery is still under contract through 2027, but Detroit has an out as early as 2026. With large extensions coming for players like Aidan Hutchinson and Kerby Joseph, just to name a couple, Brad Holmes and Co. may need to make some cost-saving decisions.

Drafting Gordon gives the team a runway to develop a cost-controlled bruiser who can step in when the time is right—whether that’s in two years or four.

His Résumé? It’s Impressive

Gordon rushed for 1,732 yards and 21 touchdowns in 2023 and totaled 40 touchdowns in just two years at Oklahoma State. His production dipped slightly in 2024, but that hasn’t stopped teams from showing interest.

The Bottom Line

Detroit doesn’t need to overhaul its backfield today. But smart teams draft for tomorrow. Ollie Gordon offers a low-risk, high-upside chance to extend the Lions’ physical identity—and possibly give Jahmyr Gibbs his next great tag-team partner.

Personally, I believe Gordon will be off the board in Round 4 or 5, so if the Lions do want to draft him, they will have to pounce before Round 7.