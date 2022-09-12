Detroit Lions open as favorite over Washington Commanders

Things did not go as planned for the Detroit Lions during their 38-35 Week 1 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles but for those of you who bet on the Lions +4 as we suggested, you walked away with a fat stack of cash.

Now it is time to move on to Week 2 as the Lions will look to get back on track when they host the Washington Commanders at Ford Field.

DraftKings Sportsbook Get $200 INSTANTLY! CLICK HERE KANSAS LAUNCH OFFER BET $5

& GET $200 INSTANTLY BET NOW

The point spread has been released for the Lions matchup against the Commanders and the Lions, according to Draft Kings, are a 2-point favorite.

Nation, do you think the Detroit Lions will cover the spread against the Washington Commanders? If that is going to happen, they will have to win the game!