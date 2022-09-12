Detroit Lions open as favorite over Washington Commanders

Things did not go as planned for the Detroit Lions during their 38-35 Week 1 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles but for those of you who bet on the Lions +4 as we suggested, you walked away with a fat stack of cash.
Now it is time to move on to Week 2 as the Lions will look to get back on track when they host the Washington Commanders at Ford Field.
DraftKings Sportsbook
Get $200 INSTANTLY!CLICK HERE
KANSAS LAUNCH OFFERBET $5
& GET $200 INSTANTLYBET NOW
& GET $200 INSTANTLYBET NOW
The point spread has been released for the Lions matchup against the Commanders and the Lions, according to Draft Kings, are a 2-point favorite.
Nation, do you think the Detroit Lions will cover the spread against the Washington Commanders? If that is going to happen, they will have to win the game!
The most exciting and feared games for the Detroit Lions
The most exciting and feared games ...