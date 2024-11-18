fb
Monday, November 18, 2024
Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions Open As Huge Favorite Over Indianapolis Colts

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
19

The Detroit Lions are rolling, and sportsbooks are taking notice. Coming off a dominating 52-6 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Lions have opened as an 8-point favorite for their upcoming road matchup against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 12.

Via DraftKings:

Detroit Lions

At 8-1, the Lions are sitting atop the NFC standings and coming off one of their most impressive victories of the season. Jared Goff threw for 412 yards and four touchdowns in the blowout, while the defense, led by standout safety Kerby Joseph, continued to show its strength with a dominant performance. With a record-breaking 646 total yards of offense, the Lions showed they are firing on all cylinders, both on offense and defense.

The Colts, however, have had their share of struggles, sitting at 5-6 on the season. The Colts will look to bounce back with second-year quarterback Anthony Richardson at the helm. They narrowly defeated the New York Jets in Week 11 by a score of 28-27, but their inconsistent play and struggles on both sides of the ball make them significant underdogs heading into this matchup against a team as hot as the Lions.

Detroit Lions

Despite the Colts’ recent win, the Lions’ recent form makes them overwhelming favorites for this game. Detroit’s offense, led by Goff and playmakers like Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jahmyr Gibbs, has been near unstoppable, while their defense, ranked among the league’s best, continues to shut down opposing offenses.

The Lions will be looking to build on their current momentum, while the Colts will need to pull off an upset if they want to keep their playoff hopes alive. With a major talent gap between the two teams, the Lions are poised to continue their march toward the playoffs. The 8-point spread reflects that, as the Lions are clearly in control of this matchup heading into Week 12.

W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
