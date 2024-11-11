fb
Monday, November 11, 2024
Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions Open As HUGE Favorite Over Jacksonville Jaguars

By W.G. Brady
Following their thrilling come-from-behind victory over the Houston Texans, the Detroit Lions now stand at an impressive 8-1 for the 2024 season. With momentum on their side, the Lions are looking to continue their dominance when they return home to Ford Field to host the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 11.

The Jaguars, currently struggling at 2-8 after a loss to the Minnesota Vikings, have had a tough season, and the Lions are capitalizing on that with a significant point spread. DraftKings has released the opening line for the game, and the Lions are listed as a massive 12.5-point favorite against the Jaguars.

This marks the first time since 1995 that the Lions have been favored by such a wide margin. In that year, the Lions were a 13-point favorite over the newly formed Jacksonville Jaguars. If Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who is dealing with an AC joint sprain, is unable to play, it's highly likely that the point spread could increase even further in favor of the Lions.

With the Jaguars’ struggles and the Lions riding high, this matchup looks to be another opportunity for Detroit to build on their already impressive season and make a statement in front of their home crowd.

