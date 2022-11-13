Detroit Lions open as road underdog vs. New York Giants

Don’t look now but the Detroit Lions are streaking! Following their come-from-behind road win over Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears, the Lions (3-6) will not shift their sights to the New York Giants, who are currently in second place in the NFC East with a 7-2 record. With a win, the Lions would move to 4-6 with a Thanksgiving Day matchup against Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills staring them straight in the face. The opening point spread has been released for the Lions’ game against the Giants, and not surprisingly, the Giants are favored.

What is the point spread for the Detroit Lions vs. New York Giants?

The opening point spread has been released for the Lions’ Week 11 matchup against the Giants, and according to Fanduel, the Giants are currently listed as a 3.5-point favorite.

Nation, if you had to place your bet right now, where would you put your money? On the Lions or on the Giants?