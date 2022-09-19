Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions open as solid underdog vs. Minnesota Vikings

The Detroit Lions will not be favored for the Week 3 matchup as the Minnesota Vikings have opened as a solid home favorite.

By W.G. Brady  - Senior News Desk Writer
1 Min Read
Detroit Lions Minnesota Vikings
Highlights
  • The Lions defeated the Commanders 36-37
  • The Lions hit the road to take on the Vikings in Week 3
  • The Vikings are a healthy favorite over the Lions

On Sunday, the Detroit Lions picked up their first win of the season when they took down the Washington Commanders 36-27 at Ford Field.

At game time, the Lions were a 1 or 1.5-point favorite, depending on where you looked. It was the first time the Lions were the favorite in 24 games. The last time they were favored, the Carolina Panthers took them to pound town to the tune of a 20-0 final score.

Well, the Lions will not be favored for the Week 3 matchup as the Minnesota Vikings have opened as a solid home favorite.

According to DraftKings, the Vikings are a 7.5-point favorite over the Lions.

Nation, if you were to place a bet right now, would you bet on the Detroit Lions or Minnesota Vikings?

 

