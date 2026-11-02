The Detroit Lions are riding high following Sunday’s emotional 19-15 victory over the previously undefeated Minnesota Vikings. And if the early betting odds are any indication, Detroit is expected to keep rolling next weekend.

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According to FanDuel, the Lions have opened as 7-point road favorites against the Miami Dolphins ahead of their Week 9 matchup on Sunday, November 8.

That’s a significant spread for a road team, particularly one coming off such a physical and emotional victory.

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) runs against Minnesota Vikings during the second half at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Lions Favored by a Touchdown Against Miami

According to the betting lines shown Sunday night, the Lions are favored by seven points against the Dolphins, who are coming off a 24-19 loss to the New England Patriots.

Here’s a breakdown of the odds:

Betting market Detroit Lions Miami Dolphins Point spread -7 (-105) +7 (-115) Moneyline -335 +270 Total points Over 48.5 (-118) Under 48.5 (-104)

The seven-point spread means Detroit would need to win by more than a touchdown to cover. A victory by exactly seven points would result in a push on the point spread.

The opening odds also make Detroit a substantial moneyline favorite, reflecting the gap between the teams’ early-season performances.

However, the Lions have some important questions to answer before heading to South Florida.

Injuries Could Be Detroit’s Biggest Concern

Detroit improved to 5-2 on Sunday after handing Minnesota its first loss of the season, while Miami dropped to 1-6 following its defeat against New England.

The Lions’ 19-15 victory featured 230 rushing yards, including 153 from Jahmyr Gibbs, providing another reminder of how dangerous Detroit can be when its ground game is clicking.

But Sunday’s victory came at a considerable cost.

Linebacker Jack Campbell suffered a frightening neck injury and was transported to a local hospital for evaluation. Brian Branch and DJ Wonnum also exited with concussions, while center Cade Mays suffered an ankle injury.

As we previously reported following the team’s latest statement, Campbell is resting and will remain hospitalized overnight for continued evaluation and monitoring.

Detroit’s ability to overcome those injuries could play a significant role in determining whether it lives up to expectations against Miami.

The Dolphins, meanwhile, have struggled throughout the season, although their offense has shown signs of life behind quarterback Malik Willis.

Still, there’s a reason the Lions are favored by a full touchdown despite playing on the road.

Lions Look to Win Fourth Straight Game

Detroit will enter Sunday’s game looking for its fourth consecutive victory after defeating the Cardinals, Packers, and Vikings.

As we highlighted following Detroit’s emotional victory over Minnesota, the Lions have demonstrated an ability to respond when circumstances turn against them.

Now, they’ll have to avoid overlooking a struggling Miami team.

The Lions and Dolphins will kick off Sunday, November 8, at 1 p.m. ET at Hard Rock Stadium, with CBS carrying the game.

Oddsmakers believe Detroit should win comfortably. But after Sunday’s injury-filled battle against Minnesota, the Lions know nothing about the NFL is guaranteed.