On Sunday, the Detroit Lions will play their third and final preseason game of the year when they are in Pennsylvania to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers.

According to head coach Dan Campbell, the Lions’ starters will probably play about a half against the Steelers, with the exception of quarterback Jared Goff, who will not play at all. Campbell also noted that the Steelers will also be playing their starters for about two quarters or so.

“I know this, the starters will play,” Campbell said in his press conference. “I don’t see Goff playing … but I do see the starters playing and we’ll see where it goes. They need to be prepared for a half, I told them. I know their guys are playing about a half — I talked to coach [Mike] Tomlin. So this will be really good for us. This will be really good.

“I have a lot of respect for coach Tomlin and what they do and what they’ve done for years — one of the most consistent, winning teams in this league for a number of years, certainly since he’s been there. So we know what they’re about. They’re a tough group. So this will be a great test for us.”

DraftKings Sportsbook States: NY, NJ, PA, CT, AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, MI, NH, TN, VA, WV GET THE APP ODDS BOOST GET $100

BET $5 BET NOW

Detroit Lions open up as underdog vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

The odds have been released for Sunday’s preseason game between the Detroit Lions and Pittsburgh Steelers and according to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Steelers are currently a 4-point favorite.

Following their win over the Indianapolis Colts, Dan Campbell made it very clear that winning is important, even in the preseason.

“It’s important. It’s very important,” Campbell said. “And especially with a young team and just where we’ve been, where we’re coming from and where we began to go at the end of the season. Man, it’s got to be part of our DNA, it’s got to become part of who we are and we have to embrace every moment and treat it like it’s your last moment. Because if you don’t and you just kind of accept it, then you’ll just be average or above average and that’s not good enough in this league.”

Nation, who are you betting on in this one? The Detroit Lions or Pittsburgh Steelers?

Have you subscribed to our YouTube Channel yet? Subscribe and hit that notification bell to stay up to date on all the latest Detroit sports news, rumors, interviews, live streams, and more!

