41.2 F
Detroit
Tuesday, July 28, 2020
type here...

Detroit Lions opt to split squad for 2020 training camp

Detroit Lions News
Updated:
By Arnold Powell

NFL teams had until Tuesday to either cut their rosters down to 80 players or to keep 90 players and split their squad for training camp.

Well, business has closed for the day and the Detroit Lions have opted to keep the 90 players they have on their roster and to split the squad.

From MLive:

One group will consist mostly of rookies and other first-year players, although quarterbacks and injured players are also allowed to join that squad. The other group will be the veteran players.

The upside of Detroit’s choice is obvious. Roster cuts are always tough, especially for players drafted in the late rounds or not at all. The Lions have signed seven undrafted rookies, including tight end Hunter Bryant (Washington), safety Jeremiah Dinson (Auburn), safety Jalen Elliott (Notre Dame), safety Bobby Price (Norfolk State), fullback Luke Sellers (South Dakota State), punter Arryn Siposs (Auburn) and long snapper Steven Wirtel (Iowa State). And making decisions on who stays and who goes before ever seeing some of these guys strap on a shoulder pad is exceedingly difficult.

But the tradeoff to keeping all 90 players is Detroit’s rookies won’t be eligible to work with veterans until the roster is cut to 80 players. That must happen by Aug. 16.

It is important to note that for any players to enter the building and participate in training camp, they must first past three COVID-19 tests.

Nation, was keeping 90 players the right move for the Lions, or would it have been better to get the rookies working with the full roster right from the start of camp?

 

- Advertisement -
Arnold Powell

Latest news

Detroit Lions News

2020 NFL COVID-19 player opt-out tracker

Arnold Powell - 0
If you have been following along throughout the day, you have noticed that there have been a plethora of players who have made the...
Read more
- Advertisement -
Detroit Lions News

Former Michigan WR Devin Funchess takes to Instagram, opts out of 2020 NFL season

Don Drysdale - 0
And we have another one. According to Green Bay Packers WR Devin Funchess, he has made the decision to opt-out of the 2020 NFL season...
Read more
Detroit Tigers News

Royals explain unique defensive strategy against Detroit’s Miguel Cabrera

Michael Whitaker - 0
Detroit Tigers designated hitter Miguel Cabrera may not have the power that led him to the MLB Triple Crown in 2012, but he still...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

Pittsburgh Pengins F Connor Sheary scores NHL’s 1st goal in 4 months (VIDEO)

Michael Whitaker - 0
Even though the Detroit Red Wings will not be participants in the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs, it's great to finally see live hockey is...
Read more

Related news

Detroit Lions News

2020 NFL COVID-19 player opt-out tracker

Arnold Powell - 0
If you have been following along throughout the day, you have noticed that there have been a plethora of players who have made the...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Former Michigan WR Devin Funchess takes to Instagram, opts out of 2020 NFL season

Don Drysdale - 0
And we have another one. According to Green Bay Packers WR Devin Funchess, he has made the decision to opt-out of the 2020 NFL season...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Report: Pair of former Detroit Lions opt-out of 2020 season due to COVID-19

Arnold Powell - 0
Earlier today we passed along the report that former Detroit Lions TE Cole Wick (now with the New Orleans Saints) has made the decision...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Chicago Bears DT Eddie Goldman opts out of 2020 season

Don Drysdale - 0
According to reports, Chicago Bears defensive standout DT Eddie Goldman has informed the team that he has decided to opt-out of the 2020 season...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.