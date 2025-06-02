Detroit Lions Options for Replacing Frank Ragnow

Frank Ragnow’s surprise retirement leaves the Detroit Lions scrambling to fill arguably the most irreplaceable spot on its offense: the point-man who handles protections, shotgun snaps, and Jared Goff’s cadence. The good news? General manager Brad Holmes spent draft weekend quietly preparing for exactly this contingency. Here’s a look at the most realistic in-house fixes.
1. Tate Ratledge — The Long-Term Plan, Ready or Not
Holmes raised eyebrows when he took Georgia All-American Tate Ratledge in Round 2 even though the Lions already boasted one of football’s best interior trios. Now that pick feels prescient.
- Center reps from Day 1: Ratledge has snapped at every practice since rookie minicamp, giving offensive line coach Hank Fraley a month-plus head start on footwork and calls.
- Power profile: At 6-6, 320, he’s built more like a guard, but Detroit values a mauler in the pivot to push inside zone.
- Learning curve: Expect preseason growing pains—silent counts on the road, exotic fronts—but the ceiling is a decade-long starter if he adjusts quickly.
Likelihood: Very high. If Ratledge survives the August dress-rehearsal games without blown snaps, the job is his.
2. Graham Glasgow — The “Break Glass in Case of Emergency” Vet
Glasgow has already played center in Detroit, re-signed last year, and started at right guard in 2024.
- Pros: Knows Jared Goff’s protections, keeps rookie stress low, and allows Ratledge to work at guard if needed.
- Cons: Moving him creates a new vacancy at guard.
Likelihood: Strong safety net. Glasgow could start Week 1 while Ratledge marinates, then slide back to guard by midseason.
3. Kingsley Eguakun — The Developmental Swing-Interior
The undrafted Florida center spent most of last year on the practice squad but drew positive reviews for his mental processing.
- Pros: True center by trade—with 26 SEC starts—and cheap cap hit.
- Cons: ZERO NFL game reps; leapfrogging a second-round pick would be an upset.
Likelihood: Dark-horse. More likely to back up Ratledge/Glasgow and handle jumbo packages.
4. Michael Niese — Utility Depth with Center Experience
Niese cross-trained at center during 2024 camp and logged spot duty at both guard spots.
- Pros: Position versatility Dan Campbell loves; reliable if disaster strikes.
- Cons: Ceiling is swing reserve, not full-season starter.
Likelihood: Roster glue but not a headline solution.
Depth-Chart Snapshot
|Rank
|Center Candidate
|Notes
|1
|Tate Ratledge (R2)
|Groomed all spring; highest ceiling
|2
|Graham Glasgow
|Proven pivot; seamless communication
|3
|Kingsley Eguakun
|Practice-squad call-up with upside
|4
|Michael Niese
|Emergency swing interior
|5
|FA/Trade Target
|Only if camp reps look shaky
Bottom Line
Ragnow’s retirement stings, but the Lions aren’t without a plan. The front office drafted Ratledge for tomorrow, Glasgow provides an experienced today, and a couple of developmental names keep the floor from collapsing. Training-camp joint practices should reveal whether Detroit can stay in-house—or if Brad Holmes needs to dial for outside reinforcement before Week 1.