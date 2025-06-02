Detroit Sports Nation Logo
Detroit Lions Options for Replacing Frank Ragnow

With Frank Ragnow retiring, the Detroit Lions must retool their offensive line.
Frank Ragnow’s surprise retirement leaves the Detroit Lions scrambling to fill arguably the most irreplaceable spot on its offense: the point-man who handles protections, shotgun snaps, and Jared Goff’s cadence. The good news? General manager Brad Holmes spent draft weekend quietly preparing for exactly this contingency. Here’s a look at the most realistic in-house fixes.

1. Tate Ratledge — The Long-Term Plan, Ready or Not

Holmes raised eyebrows when he took Georgia All-American Tate Ratledge in Round 2 even though the Lions already boasted one of football’s best interior trios. Now that pick feels prescient.

  • Center reps from Day 1: Ratledge has snapped at every practice since rookie minicamp, giving offensive line coach Hank Fraley a month-plus head start on footwork and calls.
  • Power profile: At 6-6, 320, he’s built more like a guard, but Detroit values a mauler in the pivot to push inside zone.
  • Learning curve: Expect preseason growing pains—silent counts on the road, exotic fronts—but the ceiling is a decade-long starter if he adjusts quickly.

Likelihood: Very high. If Ratledge survives the August dress-rehearsal games without blown snaps, the job is his.

2. Graham Glasgow — The “Break Glass in Case of Emergency” Vet

Glasgow has already played center in Detroit, re-signed last year, and started at right guard in 2024.

  • Pros: Knows Jared Goff’s protections, keeps rookie stress low, and allows Ratledge to work at guard if needed.
  • Cons: Moving him creates a new vacancy at guard.

Likelihood: Strong safety net. Glasgow could start Week 1 while Ratledge marinates, then slide back to guard by midseason.

3. Kingsley Eguakun — The Developmental Swing-Interior

The undrafted Florida center spent most of last year on the practice squad but drew positive reviews for his mental processing.

  • Pros: True center by trade—with 26 SEC starts—and cheap cap hit.
  • Cons: ZERO NFL game reps; leapfrogging a second-round pick would be an upset.

Likelihood: Dark-horse. More likely to back up Ratledge/Glasgow and handle jumbo packages.

4. Michael Niese — Utility Depth with Center Experience

Niese cross-trained at center during 2024 camp and logged spot duty at both guard spots.

  • Pros: Position versatility Dan Campbell loves; reliable if disaster strikes.
  • Cons: Ceiling is swing reserve, not full-season starter.

Likelihood: Roster glue but not a headline solution.

Depth-Chart Snapshot

RankCenter CandidateNotes
1Tate Ratledge (R2)Groomed all spring; highest ceiling
2Graham GlasgowProven pivot; seamless communication
3Kingsley EguakunPractice-squad call-up with upside
4Michael NieseEmergency swing interior
5FA/Trade TargetOnly if camp reps look shaky

Bottom Line

Ragnow’s retirement stings, but the Lions aren’t without a plan. The front office drafted Ratledge for tomorrow, Glasgow provides an experienced today, and a couple of developmental names keep the floor from collapsing. Training-camp joint practices should reveal whether Detroit can stay in-house—or if Brad Holmes needs to dial for outside reinforcement before Week 1.

AI Disclosure: Drafted with AI assistance and fact-checked by DSN editorial staff. – Fact Checking Policy

