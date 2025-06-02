Detroit Lions Options for Replacing Frank Ragnow

Frank Ragnow’s surprise retirement leaves the Detroit Lions scrambling to fill arguably the most irreplaceable spot on its offense: the point-man who handles protections, shotgun snaps, and Jared Goff’s cadence. The good news? General manager Brad Holmes spent draft weekend quietly preparing for exactly this contingency. Here’s a look at the most realistic in-house fixes.

1. Tate Ratledge — The Long-Term Plan, Ready or Not

Holmes raised eyebrows when he took Georgia All-American Tate Ratledge in Round 2 even though the Lions already boasted one of football’s best interior trios. Now that pick feels prescient.

Center reps from Day 1: Ratledge has snapped at every practice since rookie minicamp, giving offensive line coach Hank Fraley a month-plus head start on footwork and calls.

Power profile: At 6-6, 320, he's built more like a guard, but Detroit values a mauler in the pivot to push inside zone.

Learning curve: Expect preseason growing pains—silent counts on the road, exotic fronts—but the ceiling is a decade-long starter if he adjusts quickly.

Likelihood: Very high. If Ratledge survives the August dress-rehearsal games without blown snaps, the job is his.

2. Graham Glasgow — The “Break Glass in Case of Emergency” Vet

Glasgow has already played center in Detroit, re-signed last year, and started at right guard in 2024.

Pros: Knows Jared Goff’s protections, keeps rookie stress low, and allows Ratledge to work at guard if needed.

Cons: Moving him creates a new vacancy at guard.

Likelihood: Strong safety net. Glasgow could start Week 1 while Ratledge marinates, then slide back to guard by midseason.

3. Kingsley Eguakun — The Developmental Swing-Interior

The undrafted Florida center spent most of last year on the practice squad but drew positive reviews for his mental processing.

Pros: True center by trade—with 26 SEC starts—and cheap cap hit.

Cons: ZERO NFL game reps; leapfrogging a second-round pick would be an upset.

Likelihood: Dark-horse. More likely to back up Ratledge/Glasgow and handle jumbo packages.

4. Michael Niese — Utility Depth with Center Experience

Niese cross-trained at center during 2024 camp and logged spot duty at both guard spots.

Pros: Position versatility Dan Campbell loves; reliable if disaster strikes.

Cons: Ceiling is swing reserve, not full-season starter.

Likelihood: Roster glue but not a headline solution.

Depth-Chart Snapshot

Rank Center Candidate Notes 1 Tate Ratledge (R2) Groomed all spring; highest ceiling 2 Graham Glasgow Proven pivot; seamless communication 3 Kingsley Eguakun Practice-squad call-up with upside 4 Michael Niese Emergency swing interior 5 FA/Trade Target Only if camp reps look shaky

Bottom Line

Ragnow’s retirement stings, but the Lions aren’t without a plan. The front office drafted Ratledge for tomorrow, Glasgow provides an experienced today, and a couple of developmental names keep the floor from collapsing. Training-camp joint practices should reveal whether Detroit can stay in-house—or if Brad Holmes needs to dial for outside reinforcement before Week 1.