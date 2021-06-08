Detroit Lions OT Tyrell Crosby says nothing about his future with team is set in stone

Sharing is caring!

The Detroit Lions selected Oregon OL Penei Sewell with the 7th overall selection of the 2021 NFL Draft in April, and he arrives in Detroit already highly acclaimed, having earned the honors of Freshman All-American, Unanimous All-American, and winning the 2019 Outland trophy award as the best FBS lineman.

So what does that mean for OT Tyrell Crosby? He made his first public comments on the first day of minicamp since the Draft and stated that he’s “doing my own thing” and has “never even thought about” leaving the Motor City

“That’s really like, I have no true control over that so my opinion right now is I’m going to take every day at a time and just go out and compete,” he said.

For Crosby, who is entering the final year of his rookie deal, he’s simply living in the moment and is “just here excited and thankful to be here and just compete.” Of course, he’s well aware that his name has appeared in trade rumors, but is only focused with his performance on the field.

“Yeah, I mean, it’s impossible with how social media is to not see it, but I haven’t clicked on anything,” Crosby said of the trade rumors. “Really haven’t heard much from the front office or anything about it, so I’m just here excited and thankful to be here and just compete.

“Nothing’s set in stone. For me, I really love to go out and compete. Since they first drafted me in 2018, whatever my role is for the team, I’ve gone out and just did to my best ability and every day, I’m going to go in and compete.”

– – Quotes via Benjamin Raven of MLive Link – –