Detroit Lions OT Zein Obeid retires from football

According to the Detroit Lions, OT Zein Obeid is retiring from the NFL and he has been placed on the Reserve/Retired list.

In a corresponding move, the Lions signed free agent T Kendall Lamm.

#Lions have signed free agent T Kendall Lamm and placed T Zein Obeid on the Reserve/Retired List — Detroit Lions (@Lions) August 8, 2022

From Earlier:

According to a report from Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, the Detroit Lions are signing an offensive lineman.

Birkett reported moments ago that the Lions are signing OT Kendall Lamm.

Lamm is expected to compete for the OT 4 spot on the Lions.

Lamm played in 12 games for the Tennessee Titans in 2022.

Lions are signing OT Kendall Lamm after working him out today. That No. OT spot still up for grabs — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) August 8, 2022

Please enable JavaScript Hard Knocks is going to be unbelievable

The Lions signed Zein Obeid as an undrafted rookie free agent

The Lions signed Zein Obeid, who played at Ferris State, as an undrafted rookie free agent following the conclusion of the 2022 NFL Draft.

From Ferris State:

Member of the Bulldogs’ 2019 GLIAC Championship and NCAA Semifinalist team … Helped FSU to a sixth-straight NCAA Division II Playoff berth and a 12-1 overall record … Started at left tackle for the Bulldogs in 2019 … Member of Bulldog team that reached the NCAA Division II National Championship game and matched an all-time NCAA wins record with 15 victories in 2018 … Part of 2018 team that captured the GLIAC Championship and won Super Region Three in the NCAA Division II Playoffs en route to the title game … Saw action as a reserve and on special teams in 2018 … Redshirted in 2017 as team reached the NCAA Division II National Quarterfinals … Prior To FSU: Three-year varsity standout … Played on both the offensive and defensive lines … One of Michigan’s most dominant offensive linemen … Garnered strong recruiting interest from multiple programs … All-Conference and all-area honoree … Helped team win its first seven games of the 2016 season … Led team to a state playoff appearance … Was a big-time force on the Tractors’ offensive line … Part of a unit that allowed the squad’s starting quarterback to pile up 2,250 yards of offense and 30 TD’s this past fall … Named to the Dearborn All-City First Team … Highly-regarded prospect from the east side of the state … Prep teammate of fellow FSU recruit Mohamad Amen … Multi-year starter and letterwinner on both sides of the ball … Regarded as a leader on team’s offensive line … Promising prospect with ability up front.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube Channel yet? Subscribe and hit that notification bell to stay up to date on all the latest Detroit sports news, rumors, interviews, live streams, and more!

