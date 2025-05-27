Detroit Lions OTAs 2025: 7 Must-Follow Storylines

From Aidan Hutchinson’s return to the backup-QB duel and rookie O-line battles, here are seven must-watch storylines as the Detroit Lions open OTAs 2025.

The Detroit Lions kick off their first of two OTA weeks this week, and thanks to the Hall of Fame Game invite, head coach Dan Campbell trimmed the spring schedule, scrapped mandatory minicamp, and now has just six non-padded practices to set an early tone. Here are seven things that should have every fan refreshing their feed all week.

1. Aidan Hutchinson’s First Real Test Drive

Eight months ago, Hutchinson’s breakout season ended on an ugly leg injury in Dallas. He’s since posted rehab clips, but this is the first time we’ll see him plant, bend, and explode in a team setting. Expect the staff to keep him on a pitch count, yet even a few snaps in individual drills will give a sense of whether the Pro Bowl edge rusher is truly ready for training-camp throttle.

2. The Backup-QB Battle: Hooker vs. Allen

No, Jared Goff’s seat isn’t warm, but the Lions can’t afford a drop-off if he ever misses a series. Third-year passer Hendon Hooker brings upside and mobility; eight-year vet Kyle Allen brings a Ph.D. in clipboard-holding and quick reads. Snap distribution with the twos (and any surprise reps with the starters) will hint at who’s ahead. Click here to read more about this battle.

3. New Faces in the Secondary

Detroit retooled the corner room with D.J. Reed, Rock Ya-Sin, and slot specialist Avonte Maddox. How Reed meshes with second-year corners Terrion Arnold and Ennis Rakestraw Jr. in 7-on-7s will say a lot about snap hierarchy. Ya-Sin’s exact role is still foggy, so watch where he lines up.

4. Rookie O-Linemen vs. the Old Guard

Second-round pick Tate Ratledge got almost every rookie-camp snap at center, yet he’ll ultimately fight for the right-guard spot vacated by Kevin Zeitler. Fellow rook Miles Frazier plus 2024 draftees Christian Mahogany and Giovanni Manu round out a crowded competition. Seeing who pairs with Graham Glasgow during first-team install periods could foreshadow the Week 1 line.

5. Tyleik Williams and the Shuffled D-Line

With Alim McNeill expected to miss the first half of 2025, first-rounder Tyleik Williams has a pathway to early snaps alongside DJ Reader. Coaches lined him up at three-tech in rookie camp; watching him attack double-teams versus the Lions offensive line this week will reveal how close he is to NFL-ready.

6. Coordinators Calling Shots for the First Time

New OC John Morton and new DC Kelvin Sheppard finally get to script plays against live defenders. OTAs are non-contact, but situational 7-on-7 and 9-on-7 periods will preview Morton’s tweaks to Ben Johnson’s offense and illustrate how Sheppard wants to disguise pressures behind a revamped secondary.

7. Linebacker Mix Minus Alex Anzalone

Veteran captain Alex Anzalone is sitting out while he angles for a new deal. With Malcolm Rodriguez still ramping up from ACL surgery, that means extra run for Jack Campbell, Derrick Barnes, and special-teams ace Grant Stuard. If Stuard or UDFA rookie Ethan Barr flashes in coverage drills, Detroit’s LB depth chart could look different by July.

The Bottom Line

No pads, no problem—OTAs offer just enough juice to stoke the hype machine. From Hutchinson’s burst to the rookie trench battles, these seven storylines will shape early impressions of a Lions team that enters 2025 talking Super Bowl. Stay tuned: Allen Park’s May practices might not win a Lombardi, but they’ll tell us who’s on track to help chase one.