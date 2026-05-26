8 Most-Intriguing Players to Keep an Eye on During Detroit Lions OTAs

The Detroit Lions officially hit the practice field this week as organized team activities begin, marking the first real opportunity to evaluate where the roster stands entering the 2026 season. Detroit Lions OTAs are scheduled across three weeks, and it all begins this coming Wednesday.

Week 1: May 27-29

Week 2: June 2-4

Week 3: June 9-11

While it is important not to overreact to offseason practices, these workouts still provide valuable clues about player development, injury recoveries, and early position battles.

From young defensive backs trying to establish themselves to newcomers looking for immediate roles, here are the eight most interesting Lions players to watch during Detroit Lions OTAs.

Ennis Rakestraw Jr. Needs a Healthy Start

Ennis Rakestraw Jr. may quietly be one of the most important players on Detroit’s roster entering the summer.

The Lions invested heavily in him because they believed he could become a long term contributor in the secondary. Unfortunately, injuries slowed his momentum early and prevented him from fully settling into the defense.

If Rakestraw can stay healthy and begin stacking productive practices, Detroit suddenly looks much deeper and more athletic at cornerback.

For a defense that desperately needs more consistent coverage in 2026, that would be a major development.

D.J. Reed Could Stabilize the Secondary

D.J. Reed enters Detroit Lions OTAs with significant expectations attached to him.

Detroit’s pass defense struggled at times last season, especially against elite quarterbacks, and the Lions clearly believe Reed can help stabilize the outside cornerback position.

Going up daily against receivers like Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams should provide an early look at how prepared Reed is to help elevate the defense.

Terrion Arnold Faces a Massive Year Two Jump

Few Lions players will be watched more closely than Terrion Arnold.

The former first-round pick flashed legitimate potential as a rookie, but inconsistency and injuries created an uneven start to his career. Detroit needs Arnold to become a reliable high-level starter if the defense is going to take the next step.

OTAs obviously will not define his season, but confident and competitive practices would be an encouraging sign for both the coaching staff and fans.

Isiah Pacheco Adds Intrigue to the Offense

One of the more fascinating additions to Detroit’s roster is Isiah Pacheco.

The Lions already have an outstanding running back in Jahmyr Gibbs, but Pacheco adds another physical and explosive option that will fill the void for losing David Montgomery.

Fans will be eager to see how offensive coordinator Drew Petzing plans to utilize him and whether Detroit intends to rotate backs more aggressively this season.

Cade Mays Could Quietly Become Important Depth

Cade Mays may not be generating massive headlines, but versatile offensive linemen become incredibly valuable over the course of a long NFL season.

Detroit prides itself on offensive line depth, and strong OTA performances could help Mays solidify himself as a trusted backup option across multiple positions.

For a team with championship aspirations, those depth roles matter.

D.J. Wonnum Has a Big Opportunity Ahead

D.J. Wonnum arrives in Detroit with a real opportunity to carve out a meaningful role.

The Lions still need more consistent pass rush production outside of Aidan Hutchinson, and Wonnum has a chance to help fill that void.

If he can consistently generate pressure during offseason work, his role could grow quickly entering training camp.

Blake Miller Could Force the Lions’ Hand

Blake Miller is one of the rookies generating the most curiosity entering Detroit Lions OTAs.

Detroit’s offensive line remains one of the NFL’s best units, but the Lions are always thinking ahead in the trenches. Miller’s development could become one of the more important long term storylines of the offseason.

If he flashes early against NFL competition, the coaching staff may quickly begin envisioning him as part of Detroit’s future starting lineup.

Derrick Moore Could Become a Surprise Contributor

Derrick Moore rounds out the list as one of the more intriguing young defenders to monitor this spring.

Detroit continues searching for reliable edge depth, and Moore’s athletic ability gives him a chance to make noise early.

OTAs will provide an important first look at how quickly he is adjusting to the speed and physicality of the NFL game.

OTAs Are Just the Beginning for Detroit

It is easy to overanalyze every practice clip this time of year, but OTAs still matter.

For veterans, this is about proving health and consistency. For rookies and newcomers, this is about making strong first impressions. And for the Lions as a team, this is the beginning of another season filled with enormous expectations.

Detroit believes this roster is talented enough to compete for a Super Bowl.

The next few weeks may provide the first real hints about whether those expectations are realistic.