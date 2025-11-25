Detroit Lions Schedule News: Lions Expected to Play Overseas in 2026

Detroit Lions fans may want to start checking their passports. According to a new report from Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, the Lions are preparing for an international trip in 2026, their first in more than a decade, and it comes with major implications for season-ticket holders.

Lions Planning for an Overseas Game in 2026

Per Birkett, the Lions are expected to play one of their nine home games overseas next season. Detroit is due for an international trip under league rules, which require every team to play abroad at least once every eight years. The Lions haven’t appeared internationally since 2015, when they faced the Chiefs in London. Their 2020 London matchup against Jacksonville was canceled due to COVID.

se as one of the league’s hottest brands, and it makes perfect sense the league wants them on a global stage.

Season Ticket Prices Staying Flat for 2026

Despite being one of the toughest tickets in the NFL, with a waitlist approaching 20,000 fans, the Lions are reportedly keeping season-ticket prices flat for 2026.

That’s big news, considering prices jumped an average of…

4% in 2023

30% in 2024

24% in 2025

Detroit has invested heavily in its roster, its home-field environment, and Ford Field upgrades… and fans keep showing up no matter the price. But with an overseas game expected, the Lions will have eight true home games, not nine, which is part of why prices are holding steady.

Lions Remain One of the NFL’s Hottest Teams

Detroit sits at 7–4 heading into Thanksgiving vs. the Packers, fighting for a third consecutive NFC North crown. Season-ticket holders already received playoff invoices this week — a formality required by the league — and if the Lions win the division, they’ll host at least one playoff game at Ford Field again.

The momentum is real. The fan demand is insane. And now, Detroit is headed back to the international spotlight.

The league is also expanding international locations. In 2026, the NFL will host games in:

Germany

Brazil

England

Ireland

Spain

Australia

Possibly France

Given Detroit’s marketing rights, Germany and Brazil stand out as early favorites.

Bottom Line

The Lions are expected to pack their bags in 2026, and for fans, that means:

✔ One fewer game at Ford Field

✔ A potential global showcase for one of the NFL’s hottest teams

✔ No price increase on season tickets

Detroit hasn’t played overseas since Calvin Johnson was still catching passes. That’s about to change.

And with this team’s growing popularity, don’t be surprised if the Lions sell out wherever they go, whether it’s Munich, São Paulo, Sydney, or somewhere brand-new on the NFL map.