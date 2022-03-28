Detroit Lions owner Sheila Ford Hamp changes her name on team website

Trivia Question: Who is the owner of the Detroit Lions?

Your Answer: Sheila Ford Hamp

Sorry, but that is WRONG!

In an interesting development that was pointed out by Justin Rogers of The Detroit News, Sheila Ford Hamp has had “Ford” removed from her team website bio as she is now listed as just Sheila Hamp.

This is likely much ado about nothing but Sheila is trying to put her own stamp on the Lions franchise and this may be another way of her letting everyone know that she is not her parents.

Nation, what do you make of this?