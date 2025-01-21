Detroit Lions Owner Sheila Hamp Sends Letter to Season Ticket Holders

Following the Detroit Lions' 45-31 loss to the Washington Commanders in the NFC Divisional Round, team owner Sheila Hamp shared a heartfelt letter with Lions season ticket holders. While the season may have ended in disappointment, Hamp took the opportunity to reflect on the successes of 2024 and convey optimism for the future.

Sheila Hamp’s Full Letter to Lions Season Ticket Holders

Dear Lions Loyal Member,

This is not the letter I was hoping to write to you this year. It’s not the ending we wanted or were expecting. The fact of the matter is this: we had a great year, a record-setting season but fell short of our ultimate goal.

What never falls short is your support. I can’t tell you how much I appreciate the support we have received from all of you, the city of Detroit and the entire state of Michigan. Ford Field is a legitimate home field advantage and that is because of you. It also felt like you gave us a home field advantage in most of the away stadiums we played in this year. We appreciate you more than you will ever know. Your support continues to fuel us toward bigger things.

I am proud of the year we had. I am proud of our players, our coaches, our personnel department and our entire staff, because at the Lions we live the One Pride concept and truly win and lose together.

I know this weekend was difficult and the next few weeks will be hard to watch as other teams walk the path we envisioned, but please know that we have never been more motivated. I know the future will look different and the team that brought us so much success this year will never be together again. Pieces will change, but we are confident in where we are going and more aligned than ever as to how we get there.

One of the goals I set for our franchise was to create sustained success. The last two years have started that process. Back-to-back NFC North Division Championships and home playoff appearances are the type of successes that we envisioned, and we are on the path to continuing that.

Thank you for your continued support, thank you for donning your Honolulu Blue and thank you for continuing to be the driving force behind One Pride.

Go Lions!

Sheila Hamp

Looking Toward the Future

Hamp’s message reflects the team’s commitment to building on the progress made in 2024 and continuing to improve with each passing year. Despite the setback in the playoffs, the Lions are focused on the bigger picture, fueled by the passion of their fan base and a clear vision for sustained success in the seasons ahead.