Detroit Lions P Jack Fox destroys any hope of kicking field goals with hilarious old video [VIDEO]

The Detroit Lions added a valuable leg during the off-season, signing punter Jack Fox to a free-agent deal.

And earlier today, the Lions didn’t have any kickers on the roster after deciding to release Zane Gonzalez and Rocky Bullock.

Fox decided to make known to the world that he’s probably not the ideal candidate for kicking field goals, as he posted footage of himself dating back to the 2012 College Prep Showcase:

To everyone asking if I can kick fg’s… pic.twitter.com/ltX7rJv8Ae — Jack Fox (@MrJackFox) September 1, 2021

The Lions, however, do have a kicker on their roster now with today’s claim of Austin Seibert.