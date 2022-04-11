Detroit Lions P Jack Fox signs ERFA tender

According to a report from Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, punter Jack Fox has signed his exclusive rights free agent tender with the Detroit Lions.

As noted by Birkett, it would not be surprising at all if Fox signs a long-term extension sometime before the start of the 2022 season.

From Detroit Free Press:

Lions special teams coach Dave Fipp called Fox, a high school quarterback, “a coach’s dream” as a punter because of his passing ability.

“It just puts a lot of stress on the defensive side of the ball on that play,” Fipp said during the season. “I was kind of digging to see if he had done any (passing in his life), and he said he was a high school quarterback. I’m like, ‘Geez, and you haven’t thrown anything yet? Did anybody have you or ask you, too?’ And he said, yeah, he’d done a little bit of it in the past.'”