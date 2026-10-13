The Detroit Lions are enjoying their bye week following Sunday’s impressive 45-21 victory over the Arizona Cardinals, but some significant news coming out of Green Bay could have major implications for their next game. The Packers have lost defensive tackle Javon Hargrave for the season, and the timing could not be much worse for Detroit’s NFC North rival.

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Hargrave will miss the remainder of the 2026 season with a torn Achilles, a diagnosis that tests confirmed Monday, a source told ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Even more concerning for Green Bay, it is the second Achilles tear on that defense in as many weeks. Linebacker Edgerrin Cooper went down with the same injury a week earlier at Tampa Bay.

With Detroit and Green Bay scheduled to meet at Ford Field on Oct. 25, the Packers are suddenly facing serious questions about their defensive depth.

Javon Hargrave Injury Leaves Packers Short Inside

Hargrave suffered his injury late in Green Bay’s 31-7 victory over the Chicago Bears on Sunday. The veteran defensive tackle went down without contact while pursuing quarterback Case Keenum, could not put any weight on his right leg, and was carted off the field.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur did not wait on the test results to brace for the worst. He said after the game that he had just seen Hargrave and that “it doesn’t look good,” and that losing a player of that value took the air out of the room. Reuters reported Sunday night that the team feared a torn Achilles. Monday’s tests confirmed it.

The 33-year-old defensive lineman signed a two-year, $23 million deal with Green Bay in free agency in March after spending time with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Philadelphia Eagles, San Francisco 49ers, and Minnesota Vikings. A two-time Pro Bowl selection, Hargrave has accumulated 49 career sacks and provides veteran experience along the interior defensive line.

His absence is especially costly because Green Bay is already dealing with multiple defensive injuries.

Cooper tore his Achilles the week before Hargrave did, leaving the Packers without another important contributor. Defensive tackle Warren Brinson is on injured reserve with calf and groin injuries, and Jordon Riley is still on the physically unable to perform list after his own Achilles tear last season, which leaves Green Bay thin on the interior.

Losing Hargrave and Cooper in consecutive weeks represents a significant setback for a defense that had been preparing for a crucial stretch of the season.

What This Means for the Detroit Lions

From Detroit’s perspective, Green Bay’s injury situation could create opportunities for an offense that has been extremely productive through five games.

The Lions enter their bye week averaging 32.8 points per game, with Jared Goff, Jahmyr Gibbs, Amon-Ra St. Brown, and Sam LaPorta giving opposing defenses plenty to worry about.

Detroit’s running game could be particularly important against a Packers defensive front that may be forced to rely more heavily on its remaining interior linemen.

Hargrave’s absence removes an experienced defender capable of disrupting plays in the middle, while Cooper’s injury creates another challenge for Green Bay’s linebacker rotation.

That doesn’t mean Detroit can simply expect to dominate the line of scrimmage. The Packers still have talented defensive players, and injuries don’t automatically translate into a favorable matchup.

However, the Lions demonstrated against Arizona just how dangerous their offense can become when their offensive line establishes control.

As we previously highlighted following Detroit’s historic defensive performance, the Lions have shown that they can affect games through physical play in the trenches. That same mentality will be important offensively when Green Bay comes to town.

Dan Campbell Knows Packers Will Still Be Dangerous

Despite the injury news, Lions head coach Dan Campbell has already made it clear that his team cannot afford to underestimate Green Bay.

Following Sunday’s victory over Arizona, Campbell emphasized that Detroit still has significant work to do before facing the Packers.

As we previously reported following Campbell’s warning about Green Bay, the Lions head coach was far from satisfied with every aspect of Detroit’s performance.

That mentality will be important because the Packers are coming off a convincing victory over Chicago and remain a dangerous opponent regardless of their injury situation.

Detroit also has its own health concerns, although the bye week could provide additional recovery time for important contributors such as safety Brian Branch, who is working back from the Achilles tear he suffered late last season, and center Cade Mays, who fractured his wrist in training camp. Campbell has said the hope is that both are back after the bye.

The potential return of those players, combined with Green Bay’s mounting defensive injuries, could significantly change the personnel matchups heading into Oct. 25.

Lions Have a Golden Opportunity After Bye Week

Detroit enters the bye with a 3-2 record and an opportunity to make an important statement in its first NFC North game of the season. Kickoff at Ford Field is set for 4:25 p.m. ET on Fox.

The Packers’ defensive injuries will be one of the main storylines during the buildup to that matchup now that Hargrave’s season is over and Cooper is out with the same injury.

For Green Bay, the challenge will be finding enough healthy defensive contributors to slow down one of the NFL’s most explosive offenses.

For Detroit, the objective is straightforward: Continue building on the performance against Arizona while taking advantage of whatever opportunities the Packers’ defense provides.