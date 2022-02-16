Detroit Lions part ways with position coach

The Detroit Lions have already parted ways with one member of their coaching staff this offseason, bidding goodbye to former offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn. And now, one more member of the staff is departing.

Inside linebackers coach Mark DeLeone is moving on after one season in the Motor City:

Lions will be looking for a new position coach this offseason after parting ways with inside linebackers coach Mark DeLeone. In the story, I note two internal options who have experience working with that position. https://t.co/FCAq4w2MU7 — Justin Rogers (@Justin_Rogers) February 16, 2022

He’d just wrapped up his 10th season as a coach and his first as Lions inside linebackers coach. He has an extensive background that includes stops at both the professional and collegiate levels, having served as a defensive student assistant with Iowa and later as director of football operations/Assistant offensive line coach with New Hampshire.

Additionally, he’s seen time with the New York Jets as a defensive assistant, as well as a quality control coach and later inside linebackers coach of the Kansas City Chiefs and Chicago Bears.