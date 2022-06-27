With the No. 3 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Detroit Lions landed CB Jeff Okudah out of Ohio State.

The hope was that Okudah would quickly emerge as a shutdown cornerback in the NFL but as we know, that has yet to happen.

Do, if the Lions were allowed a re-do in the 2020 NFL Draft, who would they select with the No. 3 overall pick?

Detroit Lions pass on Jeff Okudah in 2020 NFL re-draft

Pro Football Focus recently released a 2020 NFL re-draft article and they believe that if that draft were to be held today, the Lions would pass on Jeff Okudah.

Instead, PFF has the Lions selecting WR Justin Jefferson with the No. 3 overall pick.

Here is what PFF has to say about the Lions taking Jefferson in their 2020 NFL re-draft.

Original pick: CB JEFF OKUDAH

Writing off Okudah as a “bust” is premature given the injuries he dealt with and the difficult responsibilities he was given out of the gate in Matt Patricia’s defense, but it’s safe to say Detroit would jump at the chance for a do-over.

Jefferson has quickly established himself as one of the NFL’s best wide receivers at just 23 years old. There were concerns coming out of LSU about his ability to win on the outside, particularly against press coverage, but Jefferson quickly rendered those concerns foolish with a 93.0 PFF grade against press coverage since 2020 that leads all wide receivers. He would have been an immediate contributor on a Lions’ roster that had Kenny Golladay, Marvin Jones Jr. and little else behind them at this point.

In case you were wondering, the top two picks in the re-draft were Joe Burrow, who still sent No. 1 overall to the Cincinnati Bengals, and Justin Herbert, who went No. 2 to The Washington Football Team.

As far as Okudah goes, he was not selected at all in the re-draft.

Nation, did the Detroit Lions make a big mistake by selecting Jeff Okudah with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft?

