When you look at the Detroit Lions roster, and look for players who are virtually untradeable because they are key to the team's future success, RT Penei Sewell is right at the top of the list. Sewell, of course, was selected by the Lions with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, and he has emerged as one of the top offensive linemen in the league. Yet, according to a 2021 NFL re-draft released on NFL.com, the Lions, along with plenty of other teams, would pass on Sewell if that same draft was held today.

Key Points

Despite being one of the top offensive linemen in the league, Penei Sewell was overlooked in a 2021 NFL re-draft, with every team passing on him until the Pittsburgh Steelers selected him at No. 24.

In the re-draft, the Lions selected S Talanoa Hufanga instead of Sewell, with Adam Rank suggesting that Hufanga could have made a significant impact on the team's defense.

However, Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown was highly regarded in the re-draft, being selected at No. 11 overall by the New York Giants. Overall, the Lions are happy to have both Sewell and St. Brown on their roster, and GM Brad Holmes will continue to build around them.

Detroit Lions pass on Penei Sewell in 2021 NFL re-draft

Adam Rank of NFL.com recently released his 2021 NFL re-draft, and not only does he have the Lions passing on Sewell at No. 7, but he has every team passing on the Pro Bowl OT all the way to No. 24 when the Pittsburg Steelers select him.

- Advertisement -

Instead, Rank has the Lions selecting S Talanoa Hufanga.

“Detroit broke out under Dan Campbell last season, but a defense that ranked 32nd overall (and 30th against the pass) held this team back. I can't imagine how much better the Lions would have been with Hufanga in the secondary. The second-year safety was a first-team All-Pro for the 49ers last season.“

Amon-Ra St. Brown goes No. 11 overall

Sewell was clearly overlooked in this re-draft, but Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown certainly was not as Rank has him being selected No. 11 overall by the New York Giants

“Well, with Justin Fields going to the Jets at No. 2, the Giants are not trading this slot to the Bears — Chicago isn't moving up for Mac Jones. And I guess that means the Giants aren't getting Evan Neal with the 2022 first-rounder they got back in the Fields trade (No. 7 overall), either. But they are getting a solid receiver for Daniel Jones.”

Bottom Line: Lions are thrilled to have both Sewell and St. Brown

Thankfully, there will not be a re-draft, and the Lions are thrilled to have both Sewell and St. Brown on their roster. Both players are key players for the Lions, and GM Brad Holmes will continue to build around them. If Holmes can continue to nail the NFL Draft, the Lions will be a force for years to come.