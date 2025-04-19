Detroit Lions Linked to Gritty Free-Agent Pass Rusher

As Detroit eyes Super Bowl contention, there’s growing buzz around a gritty veteran pass rusher who could help round out their defensive line.

We’ve seen this movie before.

Detroit Lions EDGE Aidan Hutchinson is doing everything he can to get to opposing quarterbacks, while getting little help from a wingman. Over the past two seasons, the Lions have tested out multiple pass rushers, but injuries and inconsistency have left the “Robin” role next to Hutchinson wide open.

Now, a new name is entering the chat.

Detroit Lions Detroit Lions free agent pass rusher

A New Veteran Option Surfaces

In a recent Pro Football Network article titled “1 Remaining Free Agent Every Team Should Sign Now,” writer Mark Stolte connected the Detroit Lions to Emmanuel Ogbah, the veteran edge rusher most recently with the Miami Dolphins.

Ogbah, who has shown flashes of brilliance throughout his career, wouldn’t come with a massive price tag — something that matters more than ever as Detroit eyes long-term extensions for guys like Aidan Hutchinson and Kerby Joseph, just to name a couple.

“The most important aspect of signing Ogbah is that he should be a really cheap option for Detroit,” Stolte wrote. “They’re going to have to pay quite the bill when all of these young studs are up for new deals.”

Depth or Starter? The Fit Makes Sense

The beauty of Ogbah is that he doesn’t have to start immediately. He could slot in as a rotational piece or step up when injuries inevitably hit — something Detroit’s edge group knows all too well.

Whether or not this move actually happens, it’s another reminder that Brad Holmes is likely keeping his eyes open. And with Super Bowl aspirations growing, every addition counts.

W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady

W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.

