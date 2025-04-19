Detroit Lions Linked to Gritty Free-Agent Pass Rusher

As Detroit eyes Super Bowl contention, there’s growing buzz around a gritty veteran pass rusher who could help round out their defensive line.

We’ve seen this movie before.

Detroit Lions EDGE Aidan Hutchinson is doing everything he can to get to opposing quarterbacks, while getting little help from a wingman. Over the past two seasons, the Lions have tested out multiple pass rushers, but injuries and inconsistency have left the “Robin” role next to Hutchinson wide open.

Now, a new name is entering the chat.

A New Veteran Option Surfaces

In a recent Pro Football Network article titled “1 Remaining Free Agent Every Team Should Sign Now,” writer Mark Stolte connected the Detroit Lions to Emmanuel Ogbah, the veteran edge rusher most recently with the Miami Dolphins.

Ogbah, who has shown flashes of brilliance throughout his career, wouldn’t come with a massive price tag — something that matters more than ever as Detroit eyes long-term extensions for guys like Aidan Hutchinson and Kerby Joseph, just to name a couple.

“The most important aspect of signing Ogbah is that he should be a really cheap option for Detroit,” Stolte wrote. “They’re going to have to pay quite the bill when all of these young studs are up for new deals.”

Depth or Starter? The Fit Makes Sense

The beauty of Ogbah is that he doesn’t have to start immediately. He could slot in as a rotational piece or step up when injuries inevitably hit — something Detroit’s edge group knows all too well.

Whether or not this move actually happens, it’s another reminder that Brad Holmes is likely keeping his eyes open. And with Super Bowl aspirations growing, every addition counts.