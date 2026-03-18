Detroit Lions Not Done? 2 EDGE Targets Still in Play

The Detroit Lions made a move to address their defensive line by signing D.J. Wonnum, but don’t expect that to be the final piece of the puzzle.
In fact, there’s a strong reason to believe Detroit is far from done adding to its EDGE room.
Wonnum profiles more as a run defender and rotational piece, not necessarily the type of player who consistently wins as a high-end pass rusher. That leaves the door wide open for the Lions to bring in a veteran who can get after the quarterback.
Here are two names that make a lot of sense.
1. Von Miller
If the Lions want a proven closer off the edge, Von Miller is about as accomplished as it gets.
Even at 36 years old, Miller showed in 2025 that he can still impact the game:
- 9.0 sacks
- 16 solo tackles
- Played all 17 games
Miller remains one of the most feared situational pass rushers in the league, and his experience in big moments would be invaluable for a Detroit team with Super Bowl aspirations.
A one-year deal would:
- Limit long-term risk
- Provide elite pass-rush ability in key situations
- Add championship pedigree to the locker room
2. Kyle Van Noy
A familiar name for Lions fans, Kyle Van Noy could be another intriguing option.
In 2025, Van Noy recorded:
- 2.0 sacks
- 12 solo tackles
- Played 15 games
While he may not be the same explosive player he once was, Van Noy brings:
- Versatility
- Football IQ
- Leadership
He can still contribute in a rotational role and would provide depth behind Aidan Hutchinson while helping stabilize the edge group.
What This Means for Detroit
Don’t be surprised if the Lions:
- Sign one more veteran EDGE on a 1-year deal
- Draft a pass rusher in Round 2 of the 2026 NFL Draft
That combination would give Detroit both immediate production and long-term upside.
Bottom Line
Signing D.J. Wonnum was a step, but not the solution.
If Detroit wants to take its defense to the next level, adding a true pass-rushing threat still feels like a must. Veterans like Von Miller or Kyle Van Noy could be exactly what the Lions need to round out the position group.