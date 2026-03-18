Detroit Lions Not Done? 2 EDGE Targets Still in Play

The Detroit Lions made a move to address their defensive line by signing D.J. Wonnum, but don’t expect that to be the final piece of the puzzle.

In fact, there’s a strong reason to believe Detroit is far from done adding to its EDGE room.

Wonnum profiles more as a run defender and rotational piece, not necessarily the type of player who consistently wins as a high-end pass rusher. That leaves the door wide open for the Lions to bring in a veteran who can get after the quarterback.

Here are two names that make a lot of sense.

1. Von Miller

If the Lions want a proven closer off the edge, Von Miller is about as accomplished as it gets.

, Miller showed in 2025 that he can still impact the game:

9.0 sacks

16 solo tackles

Played all 17 games

Miller remains one of the most feared situational pass rushers in the league, and his experience in big moments would be invaluable for a Detroit team with Super Bowl aspirations.

A one-year deal would:

Limit long-term risk

Provide elite pass-rush ability in key situations

Add championship pedigree to the locker room

2. Kyle Van Noy

A familiar name for Lions fans, Kyle Van Noy could be another intriguing option.

In 2025, Van Noy recorded:

2.0 sacks

12 solo tackles

Played 15 games

While he may not be the same explosive player he once was, Van Noy brings:

Versatility

Football IQ

Leadership

He can still contribute in a rotational role and would provide depth behind Aidan Hutchinson while helping stabilize the edge group.

What This Means for Detroit

Don’t be surprised if the Lions:

Sign one more veteran EDGE on a 1-year deal

Draft a pass rusher in Round 2 of the 2026 NFL Draft

That combination would give Detroit both immediate production and long-term upside.

Bottom Line

Signing D.J. Wonnum was a step, but not the solution.

If Detroit wants to take its defense to the next level, adding a true pass-rushing threat still feels like a must. Veterans like Von Miller or Kyle Van Noy could be exactly what the Lions need to round out the position group.