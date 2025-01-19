Detroit Lions Pending Free Agents in 2025

As the Detroit Lions look ahead to the 2025 NFL season, one of the key elements to their success will be managing their roster and addressing the future of their pending free agents. With several important players set to hit free agency, general manager Brad Holmes will need to make tough decisions to keep the team competitive while preparing for the next chapter.

Here’s a breakdown of the Lions' pending free agents heading into the 2025 offseason (H/T to Spotrac)

Unrestricted Free Agents

These players are free to sign with any team, and the Lions will have to decide whether to re-sign them or let them explore other opportunities.

CB Carlton Davis

OG Kevin Zeitler

DL Levi Onwuzurike

LB Derrick Barnes

DB Ifeatu Melifonwu

WR Tim Patrick

OT Dan Skipper

DE Marcus Davenport

DE John Cominsky

CB Khalil Dorsey

DE Pat O'Connor

DE Al-Quadin Muhammad

LB Ben Niemann

CB Kindle Vildor

CB Emmanuel Moseley

QB Teddy Bridgewater

K Michael Badgley

DT Kyle Peko

WR Allen Robinson

LB Ezekiel Turner

OG Netane Muti

DL Jonah Williams

LB Kwon Alexander

These unrestricted free agents include key contributors like Davis, Zeitler, and Cominsky, who have been instrumental to the Lions' defense and special teams. With so many impactful players set to hit the open market, the Lions will need to carefully evaluate their needs and cap space to make strategic moves.

Restricted Free Agents

Restricted free agents can sign with any team, but their current team has the opportunity to offer a qualifying offer to retain them.

RB Craig Reynolds

TE Shane Zylstra

OG Kayode Awosika

LB Anthony Pittman

DL Myles Adams

While the Lions have more flexibility with restricted free agents, the team will still need to decide which players to retain and offer tenders to.

Exclusive Rights Free Agents

Exclusive rights free agents are players with fewer than three accrued NFL seasons and an expired contract. If the Lions offer them a one-year deal at the league minimum, they cannot negotiate with other teams.

LB Trevor Nowaske

OG/C Michael Niese

DE Mitchell Agude

OT Connor Galvin

S Morice Norris

These players are likely to be offered contracts to return to the team, as they are more affordable and can contribute to depth and competition in training camp.

Looking Ahead

With the 2025 offseason approaching, the Detroit Lions have a significant number of players to assess in free agency. Retaining key contributors, especially those in the trenches and in the secondary, will be critical for the team as they look to build on their strong 2024 campaign. How Brad Holmes and the front office handle these decisions will go a long way toward shaping the Lions' future.

The team’s success in the playoffs will also play a factor in how they approach free agency, as they may be able to attract or retain players who want to be part of a championship-caliber team. Fans can expect plenty of action and some tough decisions ahead as the Lions look to keep their competitive window wide open.