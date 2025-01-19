fb
Saturday, January 18, 2025
HomeDetroit LionsDetroit Lions Pending Free Agents in 2025
Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions Pending Free Agents in 2025

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
0

As the Detroit Lions look ahead to the 2025 NFL season, one of the key elements to their success will be managing their roster and addressing the future of their pending free agents. With several important players set to hit free agency, general manager Brad Holmes will need to make tough decisions to keep the team competitive while preparing for the next chapter.

Here’s a breakdown of the Lions' pending free agents heading into the 2025 offseason (H/T to Spotrac)

Brad Holmes discusses trade for Donovan Peoples-Jones Brad Holmes comments on future of Frank Ragnow

Unrestricted Free Agents

These players are free to sign with any team, and the Lions will have to decide whether to re-sign them or let them explore other opportunities.

  • CB Carlton Davis
  • OG Kevin Zeitler
  • DL Levi Onwuzurike
  • LB Derrick Barnes
  • DB Ifeatu Melifonwu
  • WR Tim Patrick
  • OT Dan Skipper
  • DE Marcus Davenport
  • DE John Cominsky
  • CB Khalil Dorsey
  • DE Pat O'Connor
  • DE Al-Quadin Muhammad
  • LB Ben Niemann
  • CB Kindle Vildor
  • CB Emmanuel Moseley
  • QB Teddy Bridgewater
  • K Michael Badgley
  • DT Kyle Peko
  • WR Allen Robinson
  • LB Ezekiel Turner
  • OG Netane Muti
  • DL Jonah Williams
  • LB Kwon Alexander

These unrestricted free agents include key contributors like Davis, Zeitler, and Cominsky, who have been instrumental to the Lions' defense and special teams. With so many impactful players set to hit the open market, the Lions will need to carefully evaluate their needs and cap space to make strategic moves.

Restricted Free Agents

Restricted free agents can sign with any team, but their current team has the opportunity to offer a qualifying offer to retain them.

  • RB Craig Reynolds
  • TE Shane Zylstra
  • OG Kayode Awosika
  • LB Anthony Pittman
  • DL Myles Adams

While the Lions have more flexibility with restricted free agents, the team will still need to decide which players to retain and offer tenders to.

Exclusive Rights Free Agents

Exclusive rights free agents are players with fewer than three accrued NFL seasons and an expired contract. If the Lions offer them a one-year deal at the league minimum, they cannot negotiate with other teams.

  • LB Trevor Nowaske
  • OG/C Michael Niese
  • DE Mitchell Agude
  • OT Connor Galvin
  • S Morice Norris

These players are likely to be offered contracts to return to the team, as they are more affordable and can contribute to depth and competition in training camp.

Looking Ahead

With the 2025 offseason approaching, the Detroit Lions have a significant number of players to assess in free agency. Retaining key contributors, especially those in the trenches and in the secondary, will be critical for the team as they look to build on their strong 2024 campaign. How Brad Holmes and the front office handle these decisions will go a long way toward shaping the Lions' future.

The team’s success in the playoffs will also play a factor in how they approach free agency, as they may be able to attract or retain players who want to be part of a championship-caliber team. Fans can expect plenty of action and some tough decisions ahead as the Lions look to keep their competitive window wide open.

Previous article
Fans React To Detroit Lions Shocking Loss To Washington Commanders
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more
- Advertisment -

Recent Comments

Colleen Monroe on Open Letter To Governor Whitmer: Please Declare The Day After The Super Bowl a ‘No School Day’
Joe B on Kerby Joseph Destroys Matthew Stafford On Social Media
Rezia J Givens on Family Member of Detroit Lions Wide Receiver Killed In Florida
Randal W on Kerby Joseph Destroys Matthew Stafford On Social Media
TINA HESSELMEYER on Scott Harris Discusses Spencer Torkelson’s New Role With Detroit Tigers
Karly Davidson on Jared Goff, Amon-Ra St. Brown Call Out Jameson Williams Following Absurd Comment
theCreedfather on Dan Campbell Fires Back at Criticism Over Lions’ Using Stumblebum Trick Play Against Bears
Les on Detroit Lions Waive Defensive Lineman Following Win Over Bears
Bryan R. Van on Rumor: Red Wings Could Fire Derek Lalonde, Hire 3-Time Stanley Cup Champion
Bryan R Van on Rumor: Red Wings Could Fire Derek Lalonde, Hire 3-Time Stanley Cup Champion

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Giving the fans a voice since 2010.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Fan Driven Media LLC. Design by Halo Digital Solutions